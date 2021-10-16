DC FanDome: The Batman trailer gives best look yet at Robert Pattinson’s Batman, and Selina Kyle

DC and Warner Bros have just released a new featurette and trailer for The Batman. Footage from Matt Reeves’s DCEU movie was shown as part of DC FanDome, a livestream full of announcements and previews.

We get a solid look at two of the action movie‘s villains, Paul Dano’s The Riddler, and Colin Farrell’s The Penguin, as well as Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle, as known as Catwoman. Of course, Robert Pattinson, our new Bruce Wayne, makes an appearance, looming over Gotham City. This Batman movie has the Dark Knight going full detective to stop a serial killing Riddler. In the first trailer, we got a sense for the grittier Gotham Reeves is going for, and this doubles down on the darkness of the thriller movie.

Taking place only a year or two into his time as the big, black Bat, The Batman has a younger Bruce Wayne. The star-studded cast includes Andy Serkis as Alfred, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, one of Gotham’s major criminal leaders. Ol’ Bats has quite a job ahead of him cleaning up these streets.

Reeves showed off the first trailer at last year’s DC FanDome, in August 2020. Seems Warner Bros is keen to stick to tradition here with the livestreams. The explosions and gothic architecture of the new footage makes this look like it might be the darkest Bat-movie yet.

Vengeance has arrived at #DCFanDome. Watch the new trailer for The Batman now! Only in theaters March 4.

Check out some stills of the footage:

DC also released a couple of new posters for the film, one for Batman, and another for The Riddler:

No official synopsis is given, but the description reads: “It’s not just a call… It’s a warning.” Ominous. Thankfully we don’t have long to wait.

The Batman is coming to theatres March 4, 2022.