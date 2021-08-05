James Gunn says a Guardians of the Galaxy actor has a secret cameo in The Suicide Squad

James Gunn is one of the few filmmakers to make the leap from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the DCEU but it seems he didn’t go alone. We know that Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker who play Kraglin and Yondu in the MCU went with him, but on the latest episode of Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused Podcast Gunn admitted another member of the Guardians is in The Suicide Squad.

“Well, I mean people know I almost cast Dave [Bautista] in a role and he couldn’t do it, so he didn’t” Gunn explained. “Other than that, well, there might be a Guardian somewhere in the film that no one has seen yet and I’m so surprised by… I’ve gotten a hundred reviews from this movie and I’m just astounded.”

Unfortunately, Gunn didn’t reveal which member of the Guardians is in his new action movie. In fact, he’s so keen on keeping it a secret he refused to say whether it’s just a voice cameo or if the actor actually makes a physical appearance in the film. With The Suicide Squad about to open in the US, and shortly after that debut on the streaming service HBO Max, it probably won’t be too long before someone spots the cameo. Unless it’s Drax, he’s mastered the ability of standing so incredibly still that he becomes invisible to the eye.

While Gunn seems relatively confident that fans will eventually spot the hidden Marvel hero, he has form when it comes to hiding things in his movies. Gunn says there’s an easter egg in Guardians of the Galaxy that’s so well hidden no one has managed to find it. In fact, fans became so despondent in their fruitless search for the egg that they actually accused Gunn of making the whole thing up as a joke.

In a 2019 Q&A, though, Gunn like a real-life James Halliday, reaffirmed that the egg is indeed real and just waiting to be discovered. He even put his money where his mouth is telling fans that, “If there is no easter egg, I will give you a hundred thousand dollars – copy this post – I will consider it a legally binding contract – signed, James Gunn.”

It’s been PARTIALLY discovered. Partially correctly and partially incorrectly. You know who you are. https://t.co/0W5Q7AkcLX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 1, 2019

Even now, three years on from that Q&A, Gunn refuses to give any clues. The closest he came was a cryptic tweet saying it has been “partially discovered. Partially correctly and partially incorrectly.” The partial discovery revealed that the egg has something to do with the coordinates to Knowhere, the head of a dead Celestial that The Collector uses as a base.

The coordinates are “M3RD 17HI7211+2121224” and seem to be related in some way to Peter Quill’s mother, Meredith. Frustratingly we just don’t know what they mean. Even worse, Gunn says that there are even more undiscovered secrets in Guardians Vol. 2. Maybe we’ll never spot this secret DCEU cameo then?