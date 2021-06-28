Jurassic World 3: Dominion release date, cast, and everything else we know

Like the dinosaurs brought back to life by InGen you can’t keep a good franchise down, and the Jurassic World franchise still has life in it yet. Sequels to Steven Spielberg’s 1993 classic Jurassic Park (one of the best science fiction movies ever in our opinion) the new Jurassic World films began by showing us the promise of a functioning Jurassic Park – before it all went inevitably pear-shaped – and the last movie took the action off the Isla Nublar and into the wider world.

The third film in the revived series, Jurassic World: Dominion, will bring an end to the newest trilogy in the continuing Jurassic Park story but what’s it all about? Well, you’ve come to the right place and we’ve spared no expense in putting together this comprehensive guide on this new prehistoric production.

We’ve dug into the dino DNA of this epic movie to answer all your burning questions about Dominion including when’s it coming out, where’s the trailer, and are the original cast returning. So without further ado, welcome to Jurassic World… Dominion’s everything we know.

What is the Jurassic World 3 release date?

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled for theatrical release on June 10, 2022. The film was originally set for release on June 11, 2021, but it was delayed to the current date due to the pandemic.

Who is the Jurassic World 3 cast?

Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt are both back as dinosaur conservationists Claire Dearing and Owen Grady, respectively. Collider has reported that Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda are returning as Franklin Webb and Zia Rodriguez, as well. Jake Johnson, who skipped Fallen Kingdom, is also back as the lovable original Jurassic Park fanboy Lowery. Interestingly Isabella Sermon has also been confirmed to return as Maisie Lockwood, Sir Benjamin Lockwood’s cloned daughter.

It’s… it’s a dinosaur! Best horror movies

As for the original cast, well, after a bit of a lacklustre appearance in Fallen Kingdom, Jeff Goldblum is back for another outing as Dr. Ian Malcolm, but this time he’s not alone. Both Laura Dern and Sam Neill return as Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant, respectively.

BD Wong’s also back as Dr Henry Wu, the geneticist responsible for helping to bring back the dinosaurs. Intriguingly Trevorrow’s also bringing back a classic Jurassic Park baddie as well, no it’s not Dennis Nedry (we wish), it’s Dr. Lewis Dodgson, the man who gave Nedry the fake can of shaving cream which he used to steal the dino DNA, played again by Campbell Scott.

Where is the Jurassic World 3 trailer?

Jurassic World: Dominion doesn’t have a trailer yet, unfortunately, but it has something almost as good. If you go and watch Fast and the Furious 9 at your local IMAX, you can see the film’s first five minutes. You can also watch a short teaser for the preview.

If though you don’t fancy a trip to your local multiplex, don’t worry, we went to the theatre and watched it ourselves so we could describe it to you. The teaser begins in the Jurassic era and shows off some new dinosaurs that we’ve never seen before (including the first feathered dinosaurs in the franchise) before cutting to a battle between the fan favourite Tyrannosaurus Rex and a Giganotosaurus.

Must go faster! Fast and Furious timeline

As the two do battle, the film fades to the present day, and we get to see a T-Rex rampaging through a drive-through cinema. This gives us our first clue as to what the film’s probably going to be about.

What is Jurassic World 3 about?

Jurassic World: Dominion doesn’t have an official plot synopsis yet, but the preview makes clear it’s going to pick up where Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom left off, with the dinosaurs being set free into the wild. This is further backed up by the events of the 2019 short film, Battle at Big Rock, which teased the difficulty humans were having in adjusting to dinosaurs in the wild.

Fallen Kingdom of course ended with Blue the velociraptor looking out at a suburb, but don’t go expecting Dominion to start with Blue terrorising the neighbourhood. Chris Pratt hinted at a jump forward in time during an interview with MTV News. “The animals are out. We can’t put ’em back in the box. What are we gonna do?” he said. “How is — not only these dinosaurs, but this technology moving forward — going to affect the planet? And we jump forward, it’s like, ‘oh! oh right!’” Pratt also said that the film will “deliver on the promise” of Fallen Kingdom’s ending.

Director and writer Colin Trevorrow has also let a few clues about the film’s plot slip over the last two years as well. He’s promised the film won’t have dinosaurs attacking towns and cities like mini-Godzillas because he considers that unrealistic. Instead, he’s interested in lower stake dino encounters.

Love Spielberg? Best movies of all time

“A dinosaur might run out in front of your car on a foggy backroad or invade your campground looking for food. A world where dinosaur interaction is unlikely but possible—the same way we watch out for bears or sharks,” he told Jurassic Outpost. “We hunt animals, we traffic them, we herd them, we breed them, we invade their territory and pay the price, but we don’t go to war with them.”

He’s also been clear that he’s brought back the original trio for “organic” reasons and not just because it’s a cool thing to do. “We’d brought back Dr Henry Wu first because he was the man behind the science and the only one who made sense,” Trevorrow told Empire. “Otherwise, we’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again. But the next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. [Jurassic World 3 screenwriter] Emily Carmichael and I call it Jurassic Park IV, because it is.”

Let’s go back to the movies. pic.twitter.com/8hPq1OFa5r — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) June 9, 2021

Finally, Trevorrow told Entertainment Weekly that Dominion will bring a close to his Jurassic World and help to tie the original Jurassic Park trilogy into his films. More than that he thinks this one will be the best yet.

We’ll be sure to keep this article up to date with all the latest goings-on from Jurassic World: Dominion. While we wait for a trailer (or even a plot description) why not check out our list of the best action movies.