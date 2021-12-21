Ms. Marvel release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about Kamala Khan’s TV series

When is the Ms. Marvel release date? With planet-sized space invaders turning up in Eternals, different Spider-Man villains from across the multiverse popping up, and Hawkeye bringing us our first Marvel Christmas, it’s safe to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is stretching as far as hat-wearing head honcho Kevin Feige will allow.

But with all the dimension-shattering, galaxy-cracking escapades that are unfolding, there’s still space for small heroes to turn up and make a significant impact. One, in particular, is the new kid on the comic book movie block, Kamala Khan, who is soon set to arrive on our small and big screens as Ms. Marvel.

But who is this marvellous new heroine? What are her powers? Where does she come from? And how does she earn her place among the amazing Wallcrawlers and iconic Captains that share a similar moniker? Well, don’t fret. Here’s everything you need to know about the hero that is going to ’embiggen’ the MCU in a whole new and unexpected way.

WHO IS MS. MARVEL?

A defining hero in Marvel history, Kamala Khan, was first introduced in February 2014 and is the first Muslim hero to lead her own comic book series. Kamala got her superpowers following a global event linked to the Inhumans, after which she discovered she could grow or shrink to incredible sizes as well as shapeshift.

Looking to Carol Danvers – who had recently changed her name by dropping the ‘Ms’ and adding the ‘Captain’ – as a role model, Kamala took on her idol’s old superhero name and joined the fight alongside Earth’s mightiest heroes.

Considering the Eternals are currently absent from the MCU, it begs the question of just how she’ll become the now-iconic hero that has worked alongside Marvel’s most legendary superheroes.

MS. MARVEL RELEASE DATE: WHEN IS MS. MARVEL OUT?

Like many Marvel properties over the past year or so, Ms. Marvel had played a bit of a shell game when the release date was involved. Initially set to arrive closer to the release of Hawkeye, it was announced on Disney Plus Day that we’d finally be introduced to Kamala Khan in the summer of 2022, instead.

Of course, much like any piece in the unstoppable Marvel machine, Kamala Khan’s arrival will not just introduce us to one of the MCU’s newest heroes but also set up more to follow. After finishing schoolwork and saving the day in her own series, Ms. Marvel will eventually cross paths with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in The Marvels, the sort-of-sequel to Captain Marvel, set for release in 2023.

MS. MARVEL TRAILER: DOES MS. MARVEL HAVE A TRAILER?

While not revealing much in terms of footage, we did get a decent glimpse at Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus Day during a brief teaser for the upcoming show. Revealing Kamala in an outfit inspired by Danvers’ look (with matching fiery mohawk), the preview focused on Khan battling with the idea of her place in a world of green rage monsters and Norse gods.

The tease also clarified what power set she’ll have. Rather than having stretchy powers like Mr Fantastic, Ms. Marvel can seemingly create energy constructs.

MS. MARVEL PLOT: WHAT HAPPENS IN MS. MARVEL?

As is common practice with many Marvel Studios stories, some of Ms. Marvel’s plot will be inspired by the comics, with a few deviations. As described on Disney Plus Day, her show will follow a similar storyline to the comics. As such, we’ll see Khan trying to balance her civilian life with her new superheroic side, and see how her and her family’s beliefs impact the adventurous life she’s living.

When speaking to the New York Times before the hero’s comic book debut, Marvel editor and co-creator Sana Amanat described Kamala as part of a traditional Muslim family, which sometimes provided greater struggle than any lower-tier Marvel villain could throw at her. “Her brother is extremely conservative. Her mom is paranoid that she’s going to touch a boy and get pregnant. Her father wants her to concentrate on her studies and become a doctor.”

Forget the great power; Kamala already has great responsibility even before she can leap tall buildings in a single bound. The biggest difference, though, is the origins of how she’ll come with this all-new power, and more specifically, what they’ll be.

Already revealed thanks to leaked images of Khan on-set, the most notable difference in the live-action version of Ms. Marvel is that her powers will differ significantly from her comic book counterpart. Rather than be the comic’s stretchy superhero, Ms. Marvel will have capabilities similar to that of her role model, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), as well as WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

MS. MARVEL CAST: WHO IS IN MS. MARVEL?

Unlike many Disney Plus Marvel outings of late, Ms. Marvel will boast a cast of all-new talent, including its star. Iman Vellani will be taking the titular role of Kamala Khan. She’ll be backed by an onscreen cast comprised of Saagar Shaikh as Kamala’s older brother, Amir; Zenobia Shroff as Kamala’s mother, Muneeba; and Mohan Kapur as Kamala’s father, Yusuf.

Moving outside the Khan household, Matt Lintz will be stepping in our hero’s BFF, Bruno Carrelli, and Aramis Knight will play another crimefighter-in-the-making, Red Dagger. While Brie Larson expressed her enthusiasm to involve Ms. Marvel, there’s no confirmation if the Captain will call in for the Disney Plus show, as well.

Of course, considering that everyone and their criminally active Uncle is appearing in Hawkeye, don’t be surprised if this show follows a similar suit of extra-special cameos.

HOW MANY EPISODES WILL MS MARVEL HAVE?

While there will undoubtedly be a lot to unpack for one of Marvel’s newest heroes, Kamala’s opening adventure will follow the same route as Marvel shows that came before it.

Ms. Marvel is set to comprise of six episodes, with no confirmation of if it’ll debut with two premiere episodes as Hawkeye’s latest small-screen outing.

WHERE CAN I WATCH MS MARVEL?

Like every brand spanking new Marvel show linked to that billion-dollar-making cinematic universe, Ms. Marvel will be released on Disney Plus, arriving on the streaming service at an unconfirmed time of 2022.