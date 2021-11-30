Ant-Man 3 release date, trailer, cast and more about Quantumania

What is the Ant-Man 3 release date? When Scott Lang first stumbled onto Hank Pym’s old Ant-Man suit, he probably didn’t think he’d wind up fighting deranged CEOs, molecularly unstable superspies, and alien armies led by Thanos himself. But Scott and Hope van Dyne are heading into their biggest (or smallest) adventure yet in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is jumping headfirst into alternate timelines, different worlds, as well as the multiverse itself – and clearly, the next Ant-Man movie is going to do the same. The previous films briefly explored the idea of the Quantum Realm – a smaller world existing in front of our very eyes. And although Hank Pym has already saved his long-lost love, Janet Van Dyne, from this strange new reality, it looks like Scott and Hope will explore it further in the upcoming sequel.

But what is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania about? Who’s in it? Is there a trailer? Who’s the villain? Don’t worry. We’ve shrunk ourselves down to the Quantum Realm to bring you all the answers about the next adventure for the Lang-Van Dyne family.

Ant-Man 3 Release Date: When is Ant-Man 3 out?

This is the bad news about Quantumania; it’s going to be quite some time before we see the small adventure on the big screen. It’s the penultimate chapter of Phase 4, and (at the time of writing) it’s set to arrive on July 28, 2023.

The sequel has already jumped around a few dates already, as it was initially slated for a 2022 release until it was pushed back to February 2023, before it then jumped back to its July date. This isn’t exactly surprising since Hollywood has had a massive shake-up due to the (ongoing) pandemic.

But remember, there’s going to be plenty of other Marvel movies and TV shows on Disney Plus to tide us all over until then. Remember, Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels and James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 both arrive in 2023 before Quantumania. So it’s not like fans are going to be starved for Marvel content in the run-up to the sequel.

Ant-Man 3 Plot: What’s the plot of Ant-Man 3?

Marvel is still keeping the plot of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania under wraps, but thanks to one piece of intriguing casting information, we already know who Scott and Hope will be up against… Kang the Conqueror. Yes, the time-travelling despot is making his way to the Quantum Realm for some reason. In September 2020, Deadline broke the news that Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors had joined Quantumania as Kang.

The star briefly appeared at the end of Loki as He Who Remains, an alternate version of Kang who created the Time Variance Authority as a way of preventing another multiverse war with other Kang variants. But when Majors shows up in Quantumania, he’ll be playing a completely different version of the iconic villain. He previously told GamesRadar, “The character is different, so you move a different way; my psychology has shifted because of the character. He’s just a different guy.”

The star went on to say, “He Who Remains is not in Ant-Man. It’s Kang. But the people surrounding us – the cast, my leading man Paul Rudd – that’s different.” Also adding, “Because Paul’s not Tom [Hiddleston]. This is a movie, not a TV show. I’ve been here since the beginning and I came in at the end on Loki.”

It’s not quite clear whether Quantumania will be the first time this version of Kang arrives in the MCU, or if he comes out of the Quantum Realm similar to how the Avengers time-traveled during Avengers: Endgame. One thing’s for certain, Ant-Man and the Wasp will have one hell of a fight on their hands. Kang is a sadistic genius, and has taken up many different names and titles over the years like Rama-Tut, Immortus, and even the hero Iron Lad. Comics!

Ant-Man 3 Trailer: Does Ant-Man 3 have a trailer?

Unfortunately, there isn’t a trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania just yet, but that isn’t so surprising since there’s still over a year and a half to go until its release date. But director Peyton Reed recently confirmed that production has wrapped on the film, and he took to Twitter to share the news.

Principal photography on ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA is now complete! Can’t wait to show you all what we’ve been up to… (Art by Mark James Hiblin) pic.twitter.com/wgPcewSakx — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) November 23, 2021

The director wrote, “Principal photography on Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is now complete! Can’t wait to show you all what we’ve been up to…”

Now that filming has finished, Marvel Studios will be hard at work adding in all the visual effects during post-production — so we should expect a trailer to arrive at some point in the second half of 2022.

Welcome to The Volume.

QUANTUMANIA Prep

Pinewood Studios, Iver Heath

May 2021 pic.twitter.com/ih2c55MbWD — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) May 17, 2021

It’s not the first time Reed has taken to Twitter to discuss work on Quantumania. He previously posted a behind-the-scenes photo of the Stagecraft technology when preparing to start production. The revolutionary stage uses screens to create an immersive 3D environment for actors to work in. We’d put good money on Reed using Stagecraft to shoot scenes inside the Quantum Realm.

Ant-Man 3 Cast: Who’s in Ant-Man 3?

In case it wasn’t obvious, both Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are returning to play Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. They’ll also be joined by Michael Douglas as Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne. It’ll be interesting to see what that family dynamic is like after all the years where Janet was stuck in the Quantum Realm while Hank was getting bitter and alone. And as already mentioned, Jonathan Majors will go up against them as Kang the Conqueror.

Another MCU newcomer is Detective Pikachu star Kathryn Newton, who will play an older version of Cassie Lang, Scott’s daughter. In the comics, she becomes the giant hero Stature, so it’s possible she’ll also get to suit up in the sequel next to Ant-Man and the Wasp.

But there’s another surprising star who’s joining the MCU for the first time in Quantumania: Bill Murray. He accidentally gave the scoop to the German publication Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, saying, “You know, I made a Marvel movie recently, I’m probably not allowed to tell you, but whatever.”

He confirmed that it was Quantumania by saying he really liked working with Peyton Reed on Bring It On and decided to work with him again. “Some people were pretty surprised why I decided on a project like this, of all things. But for me, the situation was completely clear: I got to know the director, and really liked him.” The star then added, “He was witty, humble, everything you want from a director. And with the cheerleader movie Bring It On, he had already made a film years ago, which I think is damn good.” Paul Rudd and Bill Murray sharing the screen again? We’re sold.

And that's everything we know about the Ant-Man 3 release date.