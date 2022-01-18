Oscar Isaac becomes Marvel’s answer to Batman in first Moon Knight trailer

Marvel Studios and Disney have released the full trailer for the Moon Knight Disney Plus TV series. We get a proper look at Oscar Isaac as the eponymous antihero and hints at some of the spectacle and psychological drama coming to the MCU show.

Isaac leads proceedings as Marc Spector, a former US marine who has Dissociative Personality Disorder, creating multiple personalities within his mind. This contributes to him channelling Khonshu, an Egyptian god. It’s not every day one becomes the harbinger of a godly being, and as much makes Marc of great interest to others who’re keen to get some of that energy. Being well able to handle himself in a fight, and largely unafraid of conflict, Marc and these antagonists butt heads quite intensely.

Ethan Hawke is portraying the villain, which the trailer confirms to be Dr. Arthur Harrow. Before this, neither Hawke nor Marvel had given away much about the character, other than that his portrayal is inspired by David Koresh, an infamous cult leader. Intriguing!

The trailer was preceded was a couple of vague teasers and first looks, all of which contributed to an air of mystery around the project.

We also get a Moon Knight release date – March 30, 2022, which gives us only two-and-a-half months to wait to see more. Like previous Marvel shows such as Loki, What If…?, and Hawkeye, Moon Knight episodes will be released weekly, and it’ll last six episodes.

Jeremy Slater is the showrunner, with Mohamed Diab as lead director. Coming off of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and with Doctor Strange 2 in May, Moon Knight could be a very strange, fascinating addition to Marvel Phase 4.