Moon Knight cast – meet the stars of the Marvel series

Who’s in the Moon Knight cast? Of all the MCU series released in 2022, one of the most unforgettable was Moon Knight, which introduced the vigilante avatar of Egyptian God Khonshu to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Led by Oscar Isaac, who previously worked with the House of Mouse on the Star Wars movies, Moon Knight was a Marvel series that remained loyal to its source material, with Editor Tom Percival explaining in his Moon Knight review that “Moon Knight’s greatest strength is its commitment to being weird,” which it achieves by refusing to “shy away from the more bizarre elements in the source material.” But who are the weirdos bringing these MCU characters to life? Here’s the run-down of the Moon Knight cast.

Who’s in the Moon Knight cast?

Oscar Isaac

Ethan Hawke

May Calamawy

F. Murray Abraham

Ann Akinjirin

David Ganly



Oscar Isaac – Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley

In the Moon Knight comics, Marc Spector has dissociative identity disorder, meaning that Star Wars cast member and Dune star, Oscar Isaac, must play not only Marc and his ‘super’ alter-ego, but also his alternate personalities, which include mild-mannered British man Steven Grant and the wild taxi driver, Jake Lockley, who appears in the final episode.

Marc Spector becomes an avatar for Khonshu, the Egyptian God of the moon and vengeance, but he can’t hide it from his other alters for long.

Ethan Hawke – Arthur Harrow

Arthur Harrow is a devoted disciple of Ammit, the Goddess of judgement and execution. He ends up forming a cult to try and bring Ammit back to pass her judgement on the world. As for Ethan Hawke, he is a horror movie legend, starring in Sinister, The Purge, and The Black Phone. He’s also known for 2012 drama movie Boyhood, the Before trilogy of romance movies, and The Magnificent Seven.

May Calamawy – Layla El-Faouly

May Calamawy, who plays Marc Spector’s adventurer wife Layla, fit in seamlessly with the MCU, with her character even shortly being the avatar of Taweret and becoming the Scarlet Sarab. But this isn’t May’s first time on the small screen, as she previously appeared in comedy series Ramy.

F. Murray Abraham – Khonshu (voice)

A Hollywood veteran, the voice of Khonshu has been in a number of films including The Grand Budapest Hotel, All the President’s Men, and Scarface. He also worked with Issac on Inside Llewyn Davis, and appeared in Apple TV Show Mythic Quest.

Ann Akinjirin – Bobbi

Nigerian actor Ann Akinjirin plays Metropolitan Police officer and a devoted member of Arthur’s cult, Bobbi. Ann has also appeared in a number of TV series in the past, including I May Destroy You, Beforeigners, and Brave New World.

David Ganly – Billy

David Ganly plays a police officer and fellow cult devotee, Billy, and outside of Moon Knight is an acclaimed performer in London’s West End, appearing in productions like The Wizard of Oz and Chicago.

For more Marvel-lous content, check out our guides on the Moon Knight season 2 release date, Secret Invasion release date, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date.