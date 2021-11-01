How to watch Eternals: where can I watch the new Marvel movie?

How can you watch Eternals? After a year of delays Marvel’s new superhero film is finally coming out, and needless to say, every marvel fan is anxious to see it. Helmed by Academy Award-winning Nomadland director Chloé Zhao, the science fiction movie is one of the studio’s most ambitious projects to date, telling the story of immortal superheroes defending the world from one of its biggest threats since Avengers: Endgame.

Boasting a star-studded cast including the likes of Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, and more, Eternals is a Marvel movie like no other. Ten immortals are tasked to protect Earth from monsters named Deviants that have been terrorising humans since the dawn of time. After a new evolved Deviant appears, and strange earthquakes start occurring around the globe the gang of heroes must work together once again. Joining forces after centuries of separation, the Eternals set out to stop “the emergence” – the greatest calamity that has faced the people of Earth since Thanos.

Thanks to some Covid-19 related issues, as mentioned previously, our wait for Eternals has been longer than expected. Many may be wondering about the details surrounding the release of this Marvel movie. Well, don’t worry because we’ve got you covered. Here we go over when and where you can enjoy Eternals, and list your viewing options, including details about streaming it on Disney Plus. So buckle in and prepare for some Celestial grade-level knowledge, here is how to watch Eternals.

How can I watch Eternals?

If you want to watch Eternals, the good news is that you can go down to your local cinema and book a ticket now. That’s right, the action movie will arrive in US and UK cinemas on November 5, 2021- meaning our long wait is finally coming to an end. This new release date comes after a year of delays and rescheduling thanks to Covid-19.

Initially, Eternals was set for a November 6, 2020 release date. The movie was then shifted to open on February 12, 2021 before finally landing on the current release date November 5. All the muddled dates have been confusing, to say the least, and at one point it seemed like Eternals would forever be in post-production limbo.

Luckily the current release date isn’t going to change any time soon. Since reviews for Eternals are already out, and the studio has to stick to its Marvel Phase 4 schedule (which has already had one reshuffle), come hell or high water Eternals will come out on November 5 in cinemas as planned.

When can I stream Eternals on Disney Plus?

Right now, you can’t stream Eternals on Disney Plus, even with Premiere Access. Eternals will have the same release pattern that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had back in September, meaning that it will be available exclusively in cinemas for a 45-day window. Eternals will land on the streaming service sometime after the period of exclusivity ends, so don’t worry; you’ll still be able to stream the film, just at a later date.

Currently, there is no set release date for when Eternals will arrive on Disney Plus. However, the earliest possible date will likely be December. Shang-Chi, which was released in September 2021, is set to hit the platform on November 12 as part of Disney Plus day. So if Eternals follows a similar path, we could expect it to be available a few months after its theatrical run.

On the other hand, Disney could decide to go back to its pre-pandemic scheduling, meaning that Eternals will only hit Disney Plus six to eight months after it leaves cinemas. Hopefully, that isn’t the case, and Celestials will make their streaming debut sooner rather than later. Stay tuned for updates.

And there you have it, all the information you need to know about how to watch Eternals.