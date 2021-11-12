Shang-Chi is available to watch on Disney Plus now

One of the best Marvel Cinematic Universe movies is now available on streaming service Disney Plus. You can watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on the platform as of right now, no added fees required.

The Destin Daniel Cretton action movie is something of a landmark for the franchise. Introducing Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi and the mystical Ta Lo, an ancient realm where magic is shared between animals and people, the film also gives us a proper history to legendary Marvel villain The Mandarin, played Tony Leung. In fact, its plot is all about Shang-Chi, son of Xu ‘The Mandarin’ Wenwu, facing his father’s Ten Rings organisation, and choosing his own destiny.

The story is heartfelt and generational, providing some long overdue Asian representation to the MCU, and the martial-arts fight scenes are some of the best Marvel Studios has ever produced. In his review, our Tom Percival called Shang-Chi “a fun and exciting action movie that’s as thoughtful as it is thrilling”. Critical consensus otherwise is in agreement, with 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, making this one of the best-reviewed Marvel films.

In addition to directing, Cretton wrote the script with Andrew Lanham and Dave Callaham. Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, and Michelle Yeoh are among the supporting cast. You can watch a trailer below:

The official synopsis reads: “Shang-Chi, the master of weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization.”

This release is part of Disney Plus Day, an event celebrating Disney’s service on November 12, during which Jungle Cruise and Home Sweet Home Alone were also added. Shang-Chi on Disney Plus is not part of the service’s Premier Access model, meaning you can watch it as part of your standard subscription.