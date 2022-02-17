Deadpool 3 is “coming together”, says Ryan Reynolds

We don’t know much about Deadpool 3, but Ryan Reynolds, who plays Wade Wilson on the big screen, has provided a brief update. The MCU action movie is still moving forward, and right now, that’s all there is to say.

Reynolds made the comment during an interview with Variety for The Adam Project, his upcoming science fiction movie on Netflix. When asked about the status of Deadpool 3, he simply answered: “It’s coming along.” This isn’t surprising given the hush-hush atmosphere around Deadpool’s foray into the MCU. We know it’s happening, but exactly when it will happen is up in the air. Still, Reynolds’s comment is optimistic.

In January 2021, Marvel head Kevin Feige stated a script was in the works, but when they’d shoot is another question, since Reynolds is in heavy demand these days. “It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script,” Feige told Collider. “It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun.”

In other words, everyone wants it, and it’s in progress – we just have to wait and see when the stars align for cameras to roll. The first two Deadpool movies were immensely successful, channelling fourth-wall-shattering humour for an effective satire on superheroes.

What that looks like in the slightly more sincere Marvel Cinematic Universe is certainly one overhanging question. Now that the multiverse is in disarray from Spider-Man: No Way Home, Loki, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the door is open for Deadpool to appear, and be as wild as usual.

In fact, Reynolds actively denied that Deadpool would appear in Doctor Strange 2 during the same interview. Is he telling the truth? You can muse on that for yourself.

The Adam Project arrives on streaming service Netflix March 11, 2022. For more on the MCU, check out our guide to Phase 4.