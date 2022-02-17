Ryan Reynolds says Deadpool’s not in Doctor Strange 2, but do we believe him?

Ryan Reynolds has denied rumours that Deadpool will make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Doctor Strange 2. Ever since we glanced at what looks like the back of Professor X’s beautiful bald head, fans have been speculating who else from across the Marvel multiverse may make an appearance.

Everyone from Captain Carter to Iron Man (played by none other than Tom Cruise) is rumoured to cameo in Multiverse of Madness, but one name that keeps popping up on Internet forums is Deadpool. The Merc with a Mouth’s creator Rob Liefeld then threw petrol on the bonfire of speculation with a tweet that teased he knew something about Deadpool’s future in the MCU.

Unfortunately, Reynold’s has arrived to pour a bucket of cold water over the raging inferno of rumours and denied being in the film. In an interview with Variety, Reynold’s said that he’s categorically not in the movie. “I’m really not in the movie,” he said. “I’m promising. I’m not in the movie.” Of course, we’ve heard this before, haven’t we?

Andrew Garfield categorically denied being in Spider-Man: No Way Home multiple times even when we had photographic evidence he was in the action movie. So why should we believe Reynolds?

Playing devil’s advocate for a second, Deadpool’s just the sort of surprise cameo we can see Kevin Feige and the team at Marvel putting in Doctor Strange to hype up fans and of course, if he was in the film, Reynolds would deny it wouldn’t he?

That said, is Deadpool the best tonal fit for Doctor Strange 2? The trailers have made Multiverse of Madness look a rather serious affair so far, and we’re not sure how if the regenerating degenerate is suited to what’s supposed to be Marvel’s first horror movie.

I guess the only way to find out if Reynolds is telling the truth is to go see Doctor Strange 2 when it hits theatres on May 6. If you want to know more about the Bleeker Street magician’s adventure, check out our guide to The Illuminati, Marvel’s most secretive superhero team.