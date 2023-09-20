Kevin Costner made another Western TV series before Yellowstone

When you Google the word ‘cowboy’, an image of Kevin Costner simply appears on your screen. The esteemed actor has become so synonymous with the Western genre now, that what I just said could have actually been true. But, did you know, Kevin Costner was in another Western TV show before he entered the Yellowstone timeline?

Costner is the king of the Yellowstone cast, and his role as John Dutton is pivotal to the immense success the Taylor Sheridan TV series has found over the last few years. It’s the best drama series around right now, but this isn’t Costner’s first rodeo. Literally.

Before he was a part of the best Western on the small screen, Costner actually appeared in another, rather obscure TV show about the life of cowboys.

Hatfields and McCoys is a 2012 miniseries based on the famous feud between the titular American families which went on between 1863 to 1891. Just like we see in the best Yellowstone episodes, this was all down to land ownership issues, leading to bitter revenge and more than a dozen deaths on both sides.

Costner starred in the three-part show alongside recognizable names such as Bill Paxton, Jena Malone, and Boyd Holbrook. And, of course, the big man himself played one of the main characters, William Anderson ‘Devil Anse’ Hatfield.

Now, we can’t exactly claim this is one of the best TV series ever made, but Hatfields and McCoys carries decent reviews and a reputable score on Rotten Tomatoes. So, if you’re desperate to see more of Costner on a horse and can’t wait for Yellowstone season 5 part 2, then this could be just the fix for you.

In the meantime, here’s what we know about the Yellowstone 1923 season 2 release date and the Yellowstone 6666 release date. You may also want to learn more about Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, or get the answer to why Kevin Costner is leaving Yellowstone. Speaking of, here’s the lowdown on the Horizon release date.