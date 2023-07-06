Is Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 streaming? How to watch the hit anime

Is Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 streaming? It’s time to get ready for an anime blast from the past because Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is finally here and will follow Satoru Gojo’s high school life. That’s right, after years of waiting, Jujutsu Kaisen is back, but many fans may be wondering where and how they can check out the latest installment.

Since releasing in 2021, Jujutsu Kaisen has established itself as one of the best anime series around, giving us adrenaline-filled fights and some of the best anime characters ever to hit our small screens. One of these characters is the overpowered teacher in the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School, Gojo. With the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release date here, fans will get to see Gojo’s past as a teen and learn more Jujutsu Kaisen lore as curses and in-house politics take hold.

It’s all very exciting, and you won’t want to miss a minute of it. So, let’s find out how to watch Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 online and what streaming services you’ll need to enjoy the latest outing of the hit TV series.

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?

You can watch Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 online via Crunchyroll from Thursday, July 6, 2023.

This is the only platform where you can view the hit shounen anime legally and without a VPN, so it’s time to start renewing those Mega fan memberships!

Is Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 streaming?

Yes! The good news is that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is streaming on Crunchyroll and will release new episodes every week.

If you are curious about the full Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release schedule, be sure to check out our guide. Otherwise, fans can just hop onto their small screens and dive into the wonderful world of curses and Sorcery for themselves.

Is Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 isn’t on Netflix. Shocking, we know!

Since Netflix had Jujutsu Kaisen season 1, you would think that season 2 would be on the platform. However, the anime’s next chapter is nowhere to be seen on the streamer, and season 1 in some territories, such as the UK, is also no longer available for subscribers to watch either.

While this is pretty bleak news, there is still hope. Netflix is still hosting anime along with Crunchyroll. The difference is that Netflix is receiving each series after their complete run. Despite Demon Slayer season 3 ending, Demon Slayer season 3 isn’t out on Netflix yet and won’t be until 2024.

So, with that in mind, we could still see Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 on Netflix at some point – just not in 2023. We will keep you updated as soon as we learn more.

Is Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 on Disney Plus?

Like Netflix, many fans thought that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was heading to Disney Plus. However, this isn’t true. Disney Plus isn’t hosting Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 on its platform, and the first season is no longer available to users.

Basically, this isn’t a good sign of a potential future release, either. Considering how season 1 is no longer on Disney Plus, it’s unlikely that season 2 will be added to the House of Mouse’s online library.

Is Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 on Prime Video?

Sorry folks, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 isn’t available to watch via Amazon Prime Video just yet. However, the good news is that it may be on the platform soon.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 is now available on Prime Video to buy or rent. So, fingers crossed that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will follow the same VOD distribution pattern soon. Currently, there is no release date or time given for an upcoming Amazon release.

Still, we’d bet money that one is on its way. Stay tuned for updates!

Is Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 on Blu-ray?

No, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 isn’t on Blu-ray yet, but it will be in the future.

Season 1 of the anime series can be purchased via physical media, and you can also pick up a Blu-ray copy of the anime movie Jujutsu Kaisen O.

So, it makes sense that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will be available on Blu-ray in the future too. Be sure to check in with this guide regularly as we wait for the physical media release date!

