Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release date – when is the anime series back?

When is Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 out? Since debuting in late 2019, anime series Jujutsu Kaisen has become a smash hit thanks to its blend of horror and fantasy. Based on the manga by Gege Akutami, the animated series has already developed a huge, global fanbase.

Indeed, the audience for all the curse-busting mythology is so large, the prequel anime movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 held its own against The Batman at the box office in the US and Britain. As such, anticipation is fever pitch for what’s next in Yuji’s continued trial by fire to become a Jujutsu sorcerer and what new arrivals may find themselves darkening the school’s halls.

We’re here to uncover the mystery of the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release date. We’ve gone through all available information so you know exactly when Suguru Geto will be back haunting your viewing device of choice. Not only do we have knowledge on the premiere, we’ll be informing you on what the new season could be about, who you can expect to see, and what streaming service it’ll all be taking place on.

When is the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release date?

We don’t know exactly when, but Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will premiere sometime in 2023. This was announced in the run-up to Jujutsu Kaisen 0, with manga creator Gege Akutami marking the occasion on Twitter with a custom graphic.

That leaves three potential options for a release window: January 2023 (winter season), April 2023 (spring season), or October 2023 (autumn season). The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen came in the autumn, so that seems the most logical. This also gives a healthy time for MAPPA Studio to finish all the episodes on the back of producing the film.

Is there a Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 trailer?

Unfortunately no, there is no trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 yet. We haven’t gotten any sort of proper tease for new episodes and probably won’t until they’re ready to give us more information on when it’ll air.

Magic: The best animated movies

That said, we did get a tease in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 ending and post-credit scene. It’s not much, but we know that Yuta will be returning to Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School after his time abroad. Or at least, that’s what’s implied. We’ll have to wait and see!

What will be the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 plot?

We can’t say for certain, but assuming Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 continues following the manga, we can make an educated guess that it’ll centre around Satoru Gojo. The next arc of the manga is called Gojo’s Past, and it’s littered with flashbacks to Satoru’s past.

This fits with Jujutsu Kaisen 0, where we got some insight into Satoru’s past friendship with Suguru Geto. As the overarching antagonist, Suguru will still be prominent in the new season, since Choso, the third curse to spawn from Cursed Womb: Death Painting, has joined Suguru’s cause.

Meanwhile, we still have the slow burn of Sukuna gradually rising back to full strength. We probably won’t see that happen this season, but it seems like an ideal choice for something that could be teased for season 3, right?

Who will be in the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 cast?

Expect all the Jujutsu Kaisen regulars to appear for season 2. That means Yuji, Satoru, Panda, Maki, Toge, and Nobara, joined by Yuta from the film. On the villainous side, Suguru, Choso, and Sukuna should all be around, though how much or how little remains to be.

Ghastly: The best ghost movies

The voice cast should roll over as well, with Adam McArthur, Kaiji Tang, Allega Clark, Xander Mobus, Matthew David Rudd, and Lex Lang in the main roles for the English dub. Should Kayleigh McKee reprise for Yuta, she’ll be there as well.

Should you watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0 before season 2?

You don’t necessarily need to see Jujutsu Kaisen 0 before season 2. These series are usually written such that you can drop in and out without missing too much. It would be advisable, though, to give you the full breadth of what’s going on and who’s who.

Where can you watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 is available now on Crunchyroll in its entirety. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will become available there once its theatrical run has concluded, and season 2 will likely be added on a weekly basis as it airs in Japan.