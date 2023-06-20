How does Demon Slayer season 3 end? After 11 heart-racing and action-packed episodes, Demon Slayer season 3 has finally concluded, but the “Swordsmith Village Arc” left behind plenty of questions and shocking revelations for the anime’s future. Warning, spoilers ahead!

Demon Slayer is one of the best anime series around for a reason, each entry is as thrilling as the last, and now season 3 has given us a look at some of our favorite Demon Slayer characters like never before. We had two Upper Rank demons sniff out Tanjiro and co. We had a new sword forged and even learned about the anime character Muzan Kibutsuji’s backstory. In short, the Swordsmith Village Arc was packed with content, so much so that you may have missed a few details.

Well, don’t worry, the Digital Fix is here to help. We may not be Kasugai crows, but we are still here to deliver all the information that you need to know on the latest finale. Below we give you a full and detailed Demon Slayer season 3 ending explained guide and discuss what the events of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 11 mean for the future of the Shounen anime series as a whole.

How does Demon Slayer season 3 end?

Demon Slayer season 3 ends with two more Upper Rank demons dying and Nezuko being subjected to direct sunlight. That is the brief logline of events, but let’s get into how these revelations took place and what they mean for the future of the horror anime.

As we all know, the majority of Demon Slayer season 3 centered around the battles between the demon slayers and the two Upper Rank demons in the hidden Swordsmith village. Muzan sent the Upper Rank 4 demon Hantengu and the Upper Rank 5 demon Gyokko to eliminate Tanjiro. However, as we know, our keen-nosed hero cannot go down without a fight.

Tanjiro, Genya, and Nezuko fight Hantengu while the Mist Hashira Muichiro faces and slays Gyokko. Hantengu proves to be a formidable foe, though, as he can split himself into various forms, with his final transformation being a straight-up Dragon Ball Z character, complete with a wooden dragon at his command.

The only way to kill the Upper Rank 4 is to slice the head off of the original demon, who, after splitting multiple times, is now the size of a field mouse. Talk about inconvenient, right? To make matters worse, Tanjiro’s current sword isn’t tough enough to cut through its neck, leaving him and his comrades at a disadvantage for most of the battle.

Luckily the Love Hashira Mitsuri comes to help out and distracts the super-powered Dragon Ball Z form of Hantengu. This lets Tanjiro and the folks chase after the small fry demon. But things can never be easy, and of course, even when they corner the demon, prompting him to grow in rage, their swords were still too blunt to cut off the head of an Upper Rank.

With dawn approaching, the team is on a time crunch, and Hantengu is a coward and keeps running away. Luckily Tanjiro gets the upper hand after Muichiro flings him a new sword that Hotaru had been busy forging for the entire season. With a blade upgrade, Tanjiro manages to finally cut off the demon’s head just before daybreak.

However, this is an Upper Six demon, and they are tough evil cookies. Hantengu may be decapitated, but he spots three humans in the distance. If he can get to them and eat the trio before the sun kills him, he can regenerate. Tanjiro sees the demon’s scheme but is stuck since his body is the only thing protecting Nezuko from being turned to ash from the sunlight.

Torn between his sister and his duty, Tanjiro doesn’t know what to do, so Nezuko makes the decision for him. Nezuko effectively sacrifices herself, kicking Tanjiro off her and forcing him to go and save the humans. Tanjiro delivers the final blow, finally killing Hantengu, but he is devastated.

Believing that Nezuko was killed by the sun, Tanjiro breaks down. However, in a shocking twist, it turns out that Nezuko has done what no demon before her, not even Muzan, has managed to do. Nezuko can now walk under sunlight without turning to ash. She also can say a few words. Tanjiro is beside himself with joy, and why wouldn’t he be?

The crew had managed to kill two Upper Ranks, none of his comrades were killed this time, and his sister is alive. But, while this may all seem well and good, trouble is brewing. Muzan senses that Nezuko can walk in the sun and is overjoyed. It turns out that the only reason he ever made more demons was in order to find one who could survive sunlight and then absorb them, taking power for himself.

Only after being immune to the sun does Muzan believe he will truly be immortal. So it looks like the Demon Slayers are about to have their final confrontation with the intimidating anime villain, as Nezuko is now his primary target.

How did Nezuko survive the sunlight?

Nezuko’s new ability to be able to survive sunlight is all thanks to her unique demon blood, which constantly changes its composition due to her never consuming human blood.

In Demon Slayer season 3, we learn from Lady Tamayo’s letter to Tanjiro that Nezuko’s blood has been used to help cure demons and that her blood is unlike any of her demon counterparts.

Nezuko may still be a demon, but she is close to reclaiming her humanity, and with Lady Tamayo’s help, she is nearly ready to begin her transformation back into a human. However, as we mentioned above Muzan won’t be too keen on losing the one sun-walking demon that he has been after for centuries.

The race to turn Nezuko back into a human is on, as she needs to reclaim her old self before Muzan absorbs her powers and truly becomes unstoppable. It’s all super exciting, and personally, we can’t wait for Demon Slayer season 4!

