Where is John Wick 3 streaming? The gun-happy adventures of Keanu Reeves as reluctantly unretired assassin John Wick have been wowing audiences now for almost a decade, and John Wick 3 really amped up the over-cranked cinematic carnage.

John Wick 4 is out in cinemas now – and we’ve explained what we thought in our John Wick 4 review – but you may well want to catch up on the previous Keanu Reeves movies before heading out to experience the bullets and bedlam of the new movie.

John Wick 4 pits the titular hitman against the Marquis du Gramont and sets up a final clash with the criminal authorities of the High Table. But before that, John Wick 3 dealt with the consequences of Wick’s killing on the sacrosanct grounds of the Continental. So where is John Wick 3 streaming, and how can you find it on streaming services?

Is John Wick 3 streaming?

As of March 2023, John Wick 3 is available to stream via Peacock in the USA and on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

US audiences can also get John Wick 3 via DirecTV and fuboTV. John Wick 3 is also available to rent or buy on digital platforms including Amazon, Google Play, and YouTube.

So if you want to experience the previous chapter in some of the best action movies of the 21st century, there are plenty of ways to stream John Wick 3.

Is John Wick 3 on Netflix?

John Wick 3 is not on Netflix in either the USA or UK, as of March 2023.

Unfortunately for subscribers, John Wick 3 is not a Netflix movie and is currently not available to stream on Netflix. However, as we explained above, there are plenty of other ways to get your eyes on Keanu and his most excellent brand of thriller movies.

