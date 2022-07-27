The Continental release date speculation, plot, cast, more

What is The Continental release date? The spin-off TV series, which acts as a prequel to the John Wick movies, was announced back in June 2017. Although it’s been a long process, and we’re still waiting for it to hit our screens over five years later, a lot more progress has been made in recent years as we hurtle towards the release of the series on streaming service Starz.

The two co-showrunners of the series are Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward, while Chris Collins and Derek Kolstad, who have both worked on John Wick projects before, will both share writing credits for The Continental along with Ken Kristensen. Meanwhile, Kolstad, Chad Stahelski, and Shawn Simmons will be serving as executive producers on the show along with David Leitch, Paul Wernick, and Rhett Reese, with the latter three being known for their work on the Deadpool movies.

Collider also report that Albert Hughes will be directing the first and last episode, with the director for the middle episode yet to be confirmed. News for the series is coming thick and fast, but what everyone really wants to know about is The Continental release date, plot, cast and more — so we at The Digital Fix will do our very best to deliver!

The continental release date speculation

Unfortunately, there is conflicting information about when The Continental will be released, meaning that we are left guessing about when exactly it will come out.

Although IMDB lists its release date as 2022, Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch previously said in an interview with Slash Film at the Television Critics Association that they won’t air The Continental until after John Wick 4 was released.

Bear in mind, this was back when John Wick 4’s release date was 2021, and Mel Gibson, who plays a big role in the series, has since revealed that they finished shooting as of May 2022.

Wanna see more Gibson? Best action movies

This means that if Starz is still committed to a 2022 release date, we can expect to see the series in the winter months. Alternatively, if they want to keep the series on ice until after John Wick 4 is released, we can expect to see the series in the second half of 2023.

Either way, ball’s in your court, Starz!

The continental plot speculation

In an interview with Deadline, Lionsgate Television chairman Kevin Beggs revealed that The Continental would look at the backstory of the infamous hotel of the same name, as well as delving into the past of Winston, who is played by Ian McShane in the John Wick movies.

“What we’re exploring in The Continental is the young Winston and how it came to be that he and his team of confederates found their way into this hotel, which we have met for the first time in the movie franchise 40 years later,” Beggs explained.

He added that the spin-off series provides an “interesting backdrop to explore the origins of The Continental, which is famously (within the movie franchise) the assassin’s hotel in which you cannot kill anyone on the hotel grounds. But of course, if you step one foot out of the hotel, you’re fair game – and that’s employed to great effect in many of the plots in the movies. Running all of that is Winston.”

A meaty backstory: Best drama series

It also appears that the plot of season 1 of The Continental will be standalone, as Beggs revealed that the season is “three essentially 90-minute events which you could construe as a limited series or a limited event series.”

The continental cast

Although we’ll no doubt hear some familiar names, the fact that The Continental takes place 40 years prior to the events of the John Wick movies means that we likely won’t be seeing many familiar faces.

Even returning characters, like Winston Scott, Charon, and Uncle Charlie, are all being played by alternate actors to portray their younger counterparts (Colin Woodell, Ayomide Adegun, and Peter Greene, respectively).

And sorry to disappoint, but there’s one character who won’t be returning: John Wick. Although Keanu Reeves will be playing a producer role behind the scenes, Beggs said to Deadline that the backdrop of The Continental is “way back pre-John Wick and even pre-young John Wick” and so “that character is not finding his way into the universe.”

Who said there’s only one universe? Best science fiction movies

However, there are plenty of other exciting new casting choices and characters to keep you entertained, with Katie McGrath playing The Adjudicator and the one and only Mel Gibson playing the mysterious Cormac.

Find the full confirmed cast list below:

The Continental cast

Colin Woodell as Winston Scott

Ayomide Adegun as Charon

Peter Greene as Uncle Charlie

Katie McGrath as The Adjudicator

Mel Gibson as Cormac

Ben Robson as Frankie

Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles

Jessica Allain as Lou

Mishel Prada as KD

Nhung Kate as Yen

John Wick 4 will be released in theatres on March 24, 2023.