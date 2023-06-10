Jason Momoa will fight himself in the biggest battle of 2025

He’s already made a huge impact this year, but Jason Momoa isn’t content with becoming one of the best movie villains in years. After stealing one of the biggest new movies of 2023 with his role as Dante in Fast X, Jason Momoa is preparing to dominate 2025… in a battle against himself.

Summer 2025 is now perfectly set for a box office clash between the Fast and Furious 11 release date and the Minecraft movie release date. Both films star Momoa, and they’re both arriving on Friday April 4, 2025.

To paraphrase the tagline for Alien vs. Predator: whoever wins, Momoa… wins. OK, so it doesn’t quite work.

It’s undeniably good news for Momoa, who will be hard at work on the promotional trail for two huge movies in April 2025. It’s no more than one of Hollywood’s most charismatic guys deserves.

They’re very different projects, for sure. Dante instantly became one of the best Fast and Furious characters, and the Fast X ending left him in a triumphant position over Dom Toretto and his crew. We loved the film, as we explained in our Fast X review, and Momoa’s performance was a huge reason why it became one of the best action movies of the year.

Minecraft, meanwhile, is the latest contender for the list of the best video game movies, which has been swelling in recent years off the back of some big hits. As for plot, we don’t know very much at all, but we know Momoa is the lead.

The stage is set, then, for a titanic battle between a malevolent vehicular baddie and a world of colorful blocks. Either way, the victor is clear; Jason Momoa sat on an enormous pile of cash.

