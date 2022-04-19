Minecraft movie release date – everything we know

When is the Minecraft movie release date? It’s strange to consider that, despite being one of the biggest videogames ever made, we still don’t have a Minecraft film or TV series. That’s not for lack of trying, mind, and thankfully it seems now a nascent adventure movie based on the property could be on the square horizon.

A sandbox game involving players exploring a randomly generated map made up of coloured blocks, Minecraft has become a genre unto itself since the first public version in 2009. The creative options and sheer fun of moving around the simple yet beautiful landscape have made it an enduring hit among players of all ages. Warner Bros was quick to snap up the rights to an adaptation, and has been working towards one for quite some time.

Plans for some form of family movie based on Minecraft first came to the fore in 2014. Since then, names like Rob McElhenney, of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Mythic Quest fame, and Shawn Levy, director of The Adam Project and Free Guy, have come and gone. Napoleon Dynamite filmmaker Jared Hess is the latest to become attached, but he’s joined by none other than Jason Momoa in the cast. It seems like we’re all go for the Minecraft movie release date – here’s everything we know so far.

Minecraft movie release date

Right now, there is no release date for the Minecraft movie. The production had been dated to open in theatres in March 2022, but was delayed indefinitely in 2020 in a calendar-wide change-up from Warner Bros as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Another release window still hasn’t been revealed, but with talent like Jason Momoa and Jared Hess now attached, it seems likely we’ll get something definitive soon. Stay tuned.

Minecraft movie trailer

Sadly, no – despite some big names involved in the years it’s been in development, no teaser has been put out for the Minecraft movie. We don’t have any kind of trailer, or even an official poster, for the film.

Once cameras are actually rolling we’ll have a better idea on when some promotional wares might emerge. Watch this space.

Minecraft movie cast

Only one cast-member is confirmed, but it’s a big one: Jason Momoa, the DCEU‘s Aquaman, will lead the Minecraft movie. He’s the first, and as yet only, star to become involved, after a revolving door of directors and writers.

Momoa is believed to be playing Gabriel the Warrior, a character from adventure game spin-off Minecraft: Story Mode. This is a fascinating turn, as it suggests the film will take inspiration from across the Minecraft universe. We’ll keep you updated as more stars are added to the videogame adaptation.

Minecraft movie plot

A since-deleted plot synopsis for the Minecraft movie came from developer Mojang itself in 2019, though it’s unknown how relevant this still is to the story. According to that description, the film will tell “the story of a teenage girl and her unlikely group of adventurers. After the malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, they must save their beautiful, blocky Overworld.”

That all sounds very Minecraft, but with personnel changes and delays and all the rest, another direction might have been chosen, especially given the mention of Gabriel from Story Mode. That said, keeping the main protagonist someone young who must somehow survive the blocky landscape of the game is a good hook that we wouldn’t mind seeing whenever this movie hits theatres.

There you have it – everything we know about the Minecraft movie.