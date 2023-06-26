Who does Phoebe Waller-Bridge play in Indiana Jones 5? This week marks Harrison Ford’s farewell to the role of Indiana Jones, more than 40 years after the character debuted in the Steven Spielberg classic Raiders of the Lost Ark.

The new Indiana Jones adventure will see Harrison Ford step forward to lead this franchise of the best adventure movies one last time. He’s joined in the Indiana Jones cast by characters old and new, with one of the newbies played by Fleabag creator and comedy star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

So, with the Indiana Jones 5 release date coming this week, let’s find out who does Phoebe Waller-Bridge play in one of the biggest new movies of 2023. Let’s dive into the world of James Mangold’s sequel and look at what her role will be.

Who does Phoebe Waller-Bridge play in Indiana Jones 5?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays the new character of Helena Shaw in Indiana Jones 5. She is Indy’s estranged goddaughter, and sets the plot in motion when she gets in a jam and calls Indy for help.

Mangold has described Helena as the “catalyst” for the story of Indiana Jones 5. Her father is Basil Shaw, played by Toby Jones, who was Indy’s friend and ally during the Second World War. He was obsessed with the “Dial of Destiny” that gives the new movie its title.

Helena is also a bit of a black market grifter, getting hold of ancient artifacts so she can sell them on to the highest bidder. She gets herself into a sticky situation early in the movie, and that’s how her adventurer godfather gets dragged into the dramatic and dangerous events of the story.

