Does Indiana Jones 5 have a post-credit scene? Harrison Ford’s adventures as Indiana Jones are coming to an end, as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny closes the book on the life of the archaeologist.

Indiana Jones 5 sees Ford back in the hat, as he takes on the villainous Jürgen Voller with the help of his goddaughter Helena Shaw. The new movie has received mixed reviews (check out our own Indiana Jones 5 review here), but if you love Spielberg-ian adventure, you won’t be missing the final installment in what is one of the best movie series of all time.

Before you sit down in the theater, you’ll want to know if you should be sticking around after the end of the adventure. Does Indiana Jones 5 have a post-credit scene?

Does Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny have a post-credit scene?

No, Indiana Jones 5 does not have a post-credit scene. The end is the end, and it’s not directly setting up any future movies or spin-offs.

What? No post-credit cameos or teases of a multiverse? Nope, Indy really is done for good.

