Will Ferrell embarrassed himself in front of Harrison Ford hilariously

We’d all love to meet Harrison Ford, but we wouldn’t love to do what Will Ferrell did. Acting opposite the Star Wars legend, Ferrell managed to put his foot in it while making one of the best comedy movies of the 2010s.

Ferrell retold the story to What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where he was asked about the last time he felt shame. “The first day of filming Anchorman 2, worked that day,” Ferrell starts. “At the end of the day, he asked me to go to dinner, by just saying, ‘Dinner?’, and I said, ‘No, I have some in my trailer’.”

Dear lord, that’s one for the cringe memory bank for sure. The leading man from the Indiana Jones movies asks you to share a meal, and you give that response? We feel you, Ferrell, we feel you.

“[I thought] he’s just literally asking me if I have some dinner,” Ferrell continues. “And I realize, ‘Oh no he just asked me out to dinner’. Not only did I say no, in his mind, it was ‘No way in hell’.”

We’d be curious now if they’ve made up and had a meal since then. Both have made contributions to the best movies ever made, both legends in their respective fields, no doubt they’ve shared red carpets and other events. Or maybe Ford still has it in his head that the guy from Anchorman doesn’t share food!

