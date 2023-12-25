Home Alone cast – where are they now?

Where are the Home Alone cast now? Home Alone tells the story of the huge McCallister family, who decide to travel to France to celebrate Christmas. However, when running late to catch their flight, they accidentally leave one of the smallest McCallisters at home, young Kevin. Things get complicated, and it’s up to Kevin to save his house while his mother races to get back to him before Christmas.

It’s been decades since Chris Columbus gave us one of the best Christmas movies of all time with Home Alone. Despite the years gone by and numerous sequels, you still can’t beat the original classic or the actors from one of the best ’90s movies ever.

The Home Alone cast has gone far in their careers since being in one of the best family movies of all time, with some starring in popular films while others have won Emmys. You may be wondering what exactly the film’s stars are up to now. Well, we have the answers.

Who’s in the Home Alone cast list?

Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister

Macaulay Culkin played Kevin in Home Alone, the eight-year-old kid left at home during his family’s rush to catch their Christmas vacation flight (not traumatising at all, right?). Kevin, who is sick and tired of dealing with his large family, embraces solitude. However, he soon finds himself having to protect his house all alone from a couple of neighbourhood ‘not so friendly’ burglars.

After Home Alone, Culkin starred in several movies in the ‘90s, such as My Girl and Richie Rich. However, the star retired from acting briefly in 1994, wanting a normal life. He started up his public acting career again in 2016, and in 2021 Culkin starred in season ten of the horror series American Horror Story: Double Feature — his performance has been met with overwhelming critical praise.

Joe Pesci as Harry Lime

Joe Pesci, as one of the burglar antagonists (named the Wet Bandits) in Home Alone, was top-tier casting for sure. Pesci plays Harry Lime, a robber who targets the McCallisters’ home, thinking they are all away for the holidays. However, his dastardly plans get thwarted by young Kevin, who proceeds to booby trap the house and knock a couple of the villain’s teeth out as a result.

Known for his work in some of the best thriller movies of all time, like Goodfellas and Raging Bull, the legendary actor has wound down a bit since Home Alone. In 1999 Pesci announced that he would be retiring from acting. However, the star went on to perform in Love Ranch, a Snickers ad, and Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman in 2019 — which earned him another Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Most recently Pesci appeared in Bupkis, Pete Davidson’s comedy series on Peacock.

Daniel Stern as Marv Merchants

Every Yin needs its Yang, and every Harry needs his Marv. Daniel Stern plays one of the burglars out to get Kevin in Home Alone and ends up victim to all the eight-year-old’s inventive home security measures. Since suffering some bruises following Kevin’s antics in the Christmas movie, Stern has also kept busy.

After Home Alone, the actor continued his voice-over work, narrating one of the best TV series, The Wonder Years, until 1993. Following that, the star has had a steady career in both TV and film and was in the 2019 comedy series Shrill. Currently, Stern is filming for the series Captain Karl’s Institute for the Abnormally Bizarre.

Kieran Culkin as Fuller McCallister

Remember Kevin’s cousin, who had an obsession with drinking Pepsi and a tendency to wind up with a chair in his face? Well, Fuller McCallister was played by non-other than Macaulay’s real-life younger brother Kieran Culkin, who has had a killer career since Home Alone. After appearing in the family movie, Culkin appeared in hit ’90s movies such as Father of the Bride and The Mighty.

Other films you can see the star in include Scott Pilgrim Against the World and Paper Man. But, putting the big screen aside, TV is where Culkin is truly thriving at the moment.

Culkin is now a star in the Succession cast, where he portrays the Succession character Roman Roy — his performance in one of the best drama series ever earned him an Emmy nomination in 2020. For his greatest hits, check out our epic list of every Succession episode ranked.

Roberts Blossom as Old Man Marly

Kevin was terrified of Old Man Marly, the stranger with a shovel who he was convinced was a serial killer. However, it turned out that he was just a friendly but lonely elderly man. Played by Roberts Blossom, known for films such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind and The Great Gatsby, Old Man Marley saved Kevin’s bacon more than once.

After Home Alone, Blossom put down the shovel and acted in a few more projects before retiring in 2000 after completing a documentary about his life titled Full Blossom: The Life of Poet/ Actor Roberts Blossom. In 2011 Blossom passed away at the age of 87 but remains immortalised through all the fantastic films he helped bring to life.

Catherine O’Hara as Kate McCallister

After starring in classic movies such as Beetlejuice, we saw Catherine O’Hara play the part of Kevin’s mom in Home Alone. That’s right, the woman who accidentally leaves her kid at home and spends the rest of the movie frantically trying to get from France back to her son. Well, after we saw her making it back just in time for Christmas, you may be wondering what her next acting gig was.

After Home Alone, O’Hara kept on acting, starring in multiple TV series and films. Some notable credits include the animated series Skylanders Academy and one of Tim Burton’s best kids movies, Frankenweenie. While Kate McCallister may not be winning any best mom awards, O’Hara went on to win herself an Emmy in 2020 for her performance as Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek.

Devin Ratray as Buzz McCallister

Every ‘90s kid in the cinema needs an obnoxious brother, right? Well, Buzz McCallister, played by Devin Ratray in Home Alone, fits the bill of the jerk sibling to a tee. However, despite poking fun at Kevin, his pet tarantula did help fend off the Wet Bandits from the McCallisters’ home, so I guess we probably shouldn’t be booing him along with the best movie villains.

Ratray has moved on (well, kind of) from his Buzz days. The actor has had a steady stream of roles since appearing in Home Alone. You can see the star in movies such as Nebraska, Masterminds and Hustlers.

Ratray can also be spotted in the latest Home Alone Remake, Home Sweet Home Alone. He reprises his role as Buzz once again, who is now a cop who gets regular prank calls from his little brother about being left at home during the holidays – sound familiar?

John Heard as Peter McCallister

John Heard was Peter McCallister, the level-headed father of Kevin. While his wife Kate was freaking out at the airport during the film, we saw Peter minding the rest of the family and in an odd state of calm, considering he had just left his 8-year-old kid on another continent – parenting, am I right?

Unfortunately, Heard passed away in 2017 after an incredibly impressive career that included 200 credits to his name. His notable performances include The Sopranos, Gladiator, and The Guardian.

Gerry Bamman as Uncle Frank

Every family needs a grumpy uncle, and Kevin had one of the grumpiest and funniest ones you could find. Gerry Bamman was Uncle Frank, the short-tempered relative who likes to steal cutlery from airlines. After that role, Bamman continued to work as an actor for both film and stage.

In 1992 he was in The Bodyguard; in 1998, he was in Great Expectations and more. The actor has also appeared on TV series such as Sex in the City, Law and Order, and The Good Wife. Bamman, now over 80 years old, has slowed down in his career lately, with his last on-screen performance being in the series The Following back in 2015. However, the star hasn’t announced his retirement from showbiz yet, so who knows, Uncle Frank may just get his comeback.

And there you have it; now you know everything about where the Home Alone cast is now. You can watch all the Home Alone movies (remake and all) now on the streaming service Disney Plus.

