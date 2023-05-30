Harry Potter’s Netflix streak has been ruined by these movies

The boy who lived, Harry Potter made his way onto Netflix recently. All the Harry Potter movies were added to the streaming service, and fans were quick to jump on the Hogwarts Express for a rewatch. All eight of the mainline fantasy movies took up the top ten chart on Netflix UK – until recently, anyway.

A pair of horror movies, and a blockbuster action movie, have squeezed their onto the list, pushing Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 out. Sadly, the house cup of number one now belongs to Fast and Furious movie F9, rather than any of the entries in the seven-year long saga to defeat Voldemort.

Old, from M Night Shyamalan, and slasher Don’t Breathe 2 are the other Hogwarts invaders. Alas, not even Dumbledore could protect against having a good scare.

The other seven films still look unshakeable, especially the first two, easily the most nostalgic of the lot. Neither of the Fantastic Beasts movies got a chance in the limelight, making it clear subscribers have some taste when it comes to adventure movies.

It’s a good time to enjoy the Harry Potter franchise, since more witchcraft and wizardry is brewing. There’s a Harry Potter TV series in early stages of development, currently touted as a reboot that’ll follow the best Harry Potter characters during their time in Hogwarts.

Have a look at our guide to the Harry Potter cast to see who might re-appear. Our guides to the best kids movies and best movies have plenty more great watching choices for you, and our new movies guide will tell you what else is coming out.