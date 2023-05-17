All the Harry Potter movies are now streaming on Netflix UK

Harry Potter fans, rejoice! If you are based in the UK and have a subscription to Netflix, you’ll now be able to watch all the Harry Potter films on the streaming service.

With the news that there’s a Harry Potter TV series release date in the offing, the Wizarding World has entered the hearts and minds of many fantasy movie fans recently. However, if you would rather spend time with the original Harry Potter cast than seeing new faces on the small screen, you’re in luck.

As of Wednesday May 17, 2023, Netflix audiences in the UK will be able to watch all eight of the main Harry Potter movies, and you can even watch the first two Fantastic Beasts adventure movies, too.

That means you’ll be able to see your favourite Harry Potter characters in the comfort of your own home, as Dumbledore and his students battle Voldemort time and time again.

You may already know how things play out for the Harry Potter villain in his quest to destroy the boy who lived, but these family movies are always worth a rewatch.

The only film you can’t watch on Netflix is the latest Fantastic Beasts entry, but judging by our Fantastic Beasts 3 review, you aren’t going to be missing much there.

