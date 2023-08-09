Harry Potter – 10 facts you didn’t know about Hagrid

What are 10 facts you didn’t know about Hagrid? We all love Rubeus Hagrid. He’s the gargantuan groundskeeper at Hogwarts and one of Harry Potter’s biggest allies, literally and figuratively, throughout both the books and the movies.

When it comes to the Harry Potter movies and the best Harry Potter characters, they don’t come much more memorable than Hagrid. The late Robbie Coltrane did a terrific job at bringing the character to life in all eight of the films as a key part of the Harry Potter cast. If you watch the Harry Potter movies in order again, Hagrid is always there as a reliable hero.

So we all know plenty about the half-giant with a heart of gold. But what are some Hagrid facts you didn’t know? Let’s delve into the best movies in the Potter saga and the books, too, to uncover some secrets about the lovable man behind the great big bushy beard.

10. He avenged Buckbeak

Walden Macnair is introduced in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban as the Ministry of Magic executioner responsible for carrying out Buckbeak’s death sentence. Of course, Buckbeak ultimately survives because of the Time Turner, but Hagrid never forgot Macnair’s bloodlust.

Years later, at the Second Battle of Hogwarts, Hagrid came face to face with Macnair, who was fighting alongside his fellow Death Eaters. During the battle, he’s viciously thrown against a wall by Hagrid. His fate is left unknown in the books.

9. Norbert was actually a girl

In Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Hagrid gets hold of an illegal dragon egg. When it hatches, he briefly falls in love with Norbert the Norwegian Ridgeback before Charlie Weasley takes him away to live in Romania with a colony.

In the final book, Hagrid asks Charlie for an update on Norbert. It turns out she was actually female and now goes by the name Norberta.

8. Hagrid loved Harry so much that he threw a very risky party

During the prelude to the second Battle of Hogwarts, supporting Harry Potter and his search for Horcruxes was a bad idea. The members of Dumbledore’s Army were frequently tortured and punished while Severus Snape and Death Eater couple the Carrows were in charge of the school at Voldemort‘s behest.

Hagrid, though, was defiant and we learned in the final book that he threw “Support Harry Potter” parties. That’s bravery.

7. He loves animals but can’t cast a Patronus

We know that Hagrid has great affection for all animals, from the most adorable to the utterly disgusting. Book readers will shudder at the memory of the Blast-Ended Skrewts.

However, despite all of this love for the animal kingdom, we have no idea which of these creatures would form Hagrid’s Patronus. As it turns out, one of the best Harry Potter spells is a difficult one and falls outside his abilities, given his early expulsion from Hogwarts. This is definitely a shame. A Blast-Ended Skrewt Patronus? Those Dementors wouldn’t know what hit them.

6. He loves animals, but he’s allergic to cats

We should stress again that Hagrid really loves animals. But that seemingly doesn’t stretch to cats. Way back in the first book, he decided to buy a pet for Harry to take to Hogwarts.

Of course, he opted for snowy owl Hedwig in the end, but he decided against a cat because he’s allergic to them, and they make him sneeze. Fortunately, he’s fine with dogs and has his trusty companion Fang.

5. His name is a nightmare

Hagrid’s name comes from the archaic but pretty brilliant word “hagridden”, which means to be tormented by nightmares or anxieties. As you might expect, it’s connected to the word “hag,” for witch, so there’s a magical element to it too.

Interestingly, the variation of the word “hag-rid” appears in the Thomas Hardy novel The Mayor of Casterbridge on the same page as the word “Dumbledore” and the name Minerva – as in McGonagall. Writers everywhere will sympathize with the impulse to pick up the nearest book and steal a few cool-sounding names for characters.

4. He’s based on a real person

In the book Harry Potter: Page to Screen: The Complete Filmmaking Journey, Robbie Coltrane explained that the author based Hagrid on a Hell’s Angel biker she knew years earlier.

Much like Hagrid, he had an intimidating appearance but was a nature lover who would happily talk about the flowers in his garden all day long.

3. You’re pronouncing his name wrong

Hagrid’s surname is easy to pronounce, and you’ve probably always pronounced his first name, Rubeus, as it’s written. That’s how they do it in the movies, after all.

But actually, the author has confirmed on a commentary track that “roo-bay-is” was the intended pronunciation. Sorry, but we’re sticking to our guns. We’re still pronouncing Voldemort wrong too.

2. He should be even taller

In the Potter books, Hagrid is described as being twice as tall as a normal man. The average height of a dude in the USA is five feet nine inches, which would make Hagrid 11 feet six inches tall.

Robbie Coltrane was just over six feet tall, so they obviously had to deploy some trickery to make him tall enough to be a convincing half-giant. Even then, though, Hagrid was only around eight feet tall in the movies. They’re selling the guy short.

It was impressive stuff though. Sometimes it was forced perspective, sometimes, he’d be composited in from a green screen, and sometimes they made smaller or bigger props to sell the scale. They even had a stunt double wear an animatronic Coltrane head for wide shots, which you can see at the Harry Potter Studio Tour in the UK.

1. He was nearly Robin Williams

While the Potter author had always had Robbie Coltrane in mind for the role of Hagrid, there was a Hollywood legend in the frame too. Robin Williams loved the character so much that he called director Chris Columbus to lobby for a chance to play him.

Unfortunately for Williams, there was a strict rule that only British or Irish actors could be in the movie. So despite being in some of the best comedy movies ever, he couldn’t be Hagrid.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two charities we encourage you to visit: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US and Mermaids in the UK.