Dwayne Johnson wanted Jason Momoa to join Fast and Furious sooner

Jason Momoa is joining the Fast and Furious family for the Fast 10 release date, but the Aquaman actor could have been a part of the action movie franchise a long time ago had Dwayne Johnson got his way.

Known for his role as the underwater hero in the DCEU and his role in earlier seasons of Game of Thrones, Momoa is fast becoming a genuine franchise star. The actor has also appeared in the blockbuster science fiction movie Dune, and leads his own TV series on the streaming service Apple TV Plus.

It remains to be seen whether Momoa and Johnson will ever meet in a DC movie, but the latter had already spoken of his hope for the pair to join forces in an Instagram post prior to the release of the Fast and Furious movie Hobbs and Shaw.

“Me and Momoa tried hard to get him in this movie to play my brother, but his schedule was too packed. Next Hobbs movie for sure,” Johnson commented.

It’s presumed Momoa was too busy working on the upcoming superhero movie Aquaman 2 to take on the role as a Fast and Furious character at the time. Nevertheless, we’ll get to see him kicking ass in the thriller movie series soon enough.

