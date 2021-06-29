Aquaman 2 has started filming

Filming has kicked off for the next Aquaman movie. Earlier this month, director James Wan revealed the title of Aquaman 2, and now he’s posted on social media to signify the DCEU movie is rolling.

“Day One,” the image on Wan’s Instagram is captioned. It shows a clapboard with the working title Necrus, on a set made of ice and snow. Sometime ago, Wan showed the new title, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, via similar means. Right now, we don’t know a huge amount about the seafaring adventure movie sequel. Jason Momoa is returning to play the titular hero, otherwise known as Arthur Curry, and Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Dolph Lundgren will reprise their roles in some capacity or other, too.

The last time we saw Aquaman was for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the epic four hour director’s cut of Justice League, that came out in March this year. Starting on HBO Max in US and Now TV in UK, the recut of the flick is now available on Blu-Ray in the UK, with the physical release coming in September for US fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Wan (@creepypuppet)

2018’s Aquaman made over one billion dollars at the box office globally, ensuring a direct sequel. Kind of like Game of Thrones, but underwater, it focused on Arthur trying to stop his half-brother Ocean Master (Wilson) from taking over Atlantis and invading the land. Necrus being the followup’s working title is believed to be a reference the oceanic city of the same name in DC mythology.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will open theatrically December 16, 2022. We have the best fantasy movies for some high seas adventuring in the meantime.