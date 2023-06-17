Fast and Furious 10 star explains why they returned from the dead

The Fast and Furious movies have a strange reputation with killing off characters. Nobody in the Fast and Furious family stays dead for long, with the best movies in the franchise frequently bringing the best Fast and Furious characters back from beyond the grave.

That was certainly the case this year, when the Fast X ending gave us the surprise return of Gal Gadot as Gisele. Despite the fact she died in Fast and Furious 6, she’s now piloting a massive submarine in Antarctica. It’s good news for everyone who dies in Fast and Furious 10; it might not be the end.

Speaking to Total Film, Gadot made it clear that she can’t tell us anything about what we can expect to see on the Fast and Furious 11 release date. She did, however, explain why she said yes to a return.

Gadot said: “Fast was the first feature I’d ever done as an actress. They were the ones to give me my first opportunity, my first break in Hollywood. And I’m forever grateful for that. And they’re a community. They’re like family. We still keep in touch. They have a special place in my heart and it’s very exciting.

“They manage to create a huge, incredible, loyal fanbase like no one else. I’ve seen it nowhere [else], you know? And my love to them, and the love from the fans, and my love to the fans, it just felt right this time.”

So there you have it. Gadot thinks it “felt right” to play Gisele again – a decade after we saw her die. Or so we thought.

We can’t wait to see more from Gisele in the new movies to come. After all, they have to explain how she managed to cheat death. The Fast and Furious movies rarely disappoint us, and we know they’ll have something wild up their oil-stained sleeve.

