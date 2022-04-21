Helen Mirren wants to return for Fast 10

With Fast 10 finally shooting as of April 20, 2022, a lot of fans are undoubtedly wondering whether Helen Mirren, a popular latecomer to the Fast and Furious franchise, will be returning to the thriller series.

Although her involvement in the latest Fast and Furious movie is yet to be announced by Universal, the popular drama movie actor made it clear in a recent interview with The Wrap that they would be very up for returning if given the opportunity. When asked by the outlet whether she’d be returning for Fast 10, Mirren said. “Oh I hope so. Oh my goodness yes, I do hope so,” before later adding, “I think I will actually.”

The James Bond actor previously expressed her desire to return as the character in a Variety interview, saying: “I just wait by the phone to see if they will call me. I love working with those incredible artists of stunts and of special effects. It’s just great to watch them work and to be a part of their work, and I love to mix it up. I love to go from those big-budget extraordinary technical films to a film that’s much more about relationships and conversations rather than bangs”

Mirren has appeared in three of the action movies as Magdalene Shaw, the mother of Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw. After appearing in Fate of the Furious, Hobbs and Shaw, and Fast 9, a return for the Fast and Furious character only seems logical.

What we know for sure is that a number of familiar faces including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Ludacris and Charlize Theron will all be returning alongside Vin Diesel. The tenth movie will also see some DCEU and MCU crossovers, as Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior, Aquaman’s Jason Momoa, and Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson have all been confirmed to be making their Fast and Furious debuts.

Fast 10 will be speeding into theatres on May 19, 2023.