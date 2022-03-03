Vin Diesel should watch out because Jason Momoa is Fast 10’s villain

Vin Diesel’s been unafraid to get into scraps with some of Hollywood’s toughest actors, both on-screen and off-screen – just ask Dwayne Johnson if you don’t believe us. Diesel will probably have his hands full, though, with the new Fast and Furious fiend, Jason Momoa.

That’s right, the man who calmed the Great Grass Sea and sits on the throne of Atlantis as Aquaman, Momoa, is playing the latest villain to menace the Toretto family in the upcoming action movie Fast 10. It was announced in February 2022 that Momoa was joining the cast, but we didn’t know exactly what his role was in the world’s quickest and angriest franchise.

Momoa announced the news himself during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, revealing a few minor details about his Fast and Furious character in the process. “It’s fun. I get to play the bad guy, which I haven’t gotten to do for a while. Now, I get to be the bad boy,” Momoa said. “A very flamboyant bad boy. A little panache!”

The upcoming Fast 10 is the beginning of the end for Dominic Toretto and his crew of NOS-addicted miscreants. The film, which is being split into two parts (Editor: Who do they think they are Harry Potter?), will bring the Fast and Furious series to a close, although we can expect spin-offs in the future.

So far, a Cypher spin-off, which will address the origin of Charlize Theron’s hacker villain, has been announced, and there’s been a lot of talk about Hobbs and Shaw 2. Speaking of Hobbs, while the main cast is all expected to return for the final two films, Johnson has said he won’t return to the series.