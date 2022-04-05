Jason Momoa excited to work with Charlize Theron on Fast 10

Aquaman 2 star, Jason Momoa, is gearing up to join the Fast and Furious franchise, and has revealed some exciting tidbits about the upcoming action movie Fast 10. In a recent interview with ET, the star shared some details about his mysterious character, and exclaimed how excited he is to be working with Charlize Theron and Vin Diesel on the project.

In January 2022, it was announced that Momoa had officially joined the fast family, and would be appearing in the next instalment of the free-wheeling movies as an undisclosed villain. Directed by Justin Lin, the thriller movie will see the star join Diesel, who is returning as the series’ long-running protagonist Dominic ‘Dom’ Toretto, and Theron, who will be back on the big screen as the cyberterrorist Cipher. Details about Momoa’s character have been relatively sparse– that is until now.

“He’s amazing. He’s ornery. He’s misunderstood,” Momoa said about playing the upcoming Fast 10 villain. “I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never – I get to work with Charlize [Theron] first up, which I’m really excited about. She’s amazing. Then I get to go to some cool places. Obviously, work with the whole cast – most of the cast.”

It is also clear that considering how Cipher is a villain herself, it is likely that Momoa will have ample screen time with her. The acclaimed South African actor is one of the most celebrated stars working in the industry today, holding over 100 award nominations thanks to her extensive body of work. It is pretty understandable why Momoa feels as if he has hit the co-star jackpot.

On top of his enthusiasm to work with Theron, Momoa went on to tease that one of the reasons that he is looking forward to the film is that he is set to have plenty of scenes with Diesel too. “I’m sure that’s why they hired me,” Momoa said. “But yeah, I’m excited I’m working with Vin. I’m excited I’m working with Charlize.”

Filming for Fast 10 is expected to kick off later this month, with the film expected to race into cinemas on May 19, 2023.