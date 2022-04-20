Fast and Furious 10 has started filming, Vin Diesel reveals title

It’s time to buckle up and make sure your family is along for the ride, because Fast and Furious 10 has started filming, and Vin Diesel has shared the title on his Instagram. The logo or poster that Diesel has shared is the word Fast in black with a car headlight in the shape of an X behind it. So the title is Fast X. The caption reads ‘Day One’ which implies that it’s the first day of production.

Many familiar faces from the Fast Family will be returning for the tenth installment of the franchise, including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, and Ludacris. Apparently Charlize Theron will also be back, and Helen Mirren has expressed a desire to return.

New additions to the family, who are crossing over from the superhero-filled worlds of the DCEU and the MCU, are Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior, Aquaman’s Jason Momoa as the villain, and Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson, who lobbied for the role.

Fast X is currently scheduled for release on May 19, 2023. Justin Lin, who directed the fifth and sixth installments before returning for 2021’s Fast 9, will also be back to helm numbers ten and eleven. The final chapter will be spread across two movies, which means they are potentially filming them back-to-back.

One of the defining aspects of the Fast Saga has been Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel’s long-running feud. Despite Diesel publicly trying to guilt Johnson into returning to the family, Johnson has remained steadfast in his refusal. Johnson starred in Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off from the franchise in 2019.

We're looking forward to seeing our favourite members of the Fast Family return, as well as the new additions.