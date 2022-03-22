Fast 10 adds The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior

Daniela Melchior, the breakout star from DCEU movie The Suicide Squad, is continuing her world domination as she joins the cast of action movie Fast and Furious 10, according to The Wrap.

Melchoir’s role in Fast 10 is not yet known, with the film’s plot details being kept tightly under wraps by director Justin Lin and scriptwriter Chris Morgan. However, according to The Wrap, the Portuguese star will be joining the likes of Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, and Vin Diesel, who is also producing the flick alongside Lin.

Melchior isn’t the only DC star to be joining the Fast family. Aquaman 2 star Jason Momoa has also joined the cast for Fast 10 in a mysterious villain role, meaning that as far as newcomers go, she’s in good company. Although Suicide Squad was Melchior’s first English-language role, she has also dipped her toes into the Spider-verse in her native country. In the Portuguese dub of the animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, she voices Spider-Gwen — who is voiced by Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfield in English dubs.

The Ratcatcher actor’s next project is spy movie Assassin Club, which is set to hit theatres sometime in 2022. Beyond that, in 2023, she’s set to play a starring role in Liam Neeson’s thriller Marlowe, which is based on the 2014 neo-noir novel.

Fast and Furious 10 is slated for release on May 23, 2022. In the meantime, you can watch the rest of the instalments in the Fast and Furious franchise on streaming service Amazon Prime Video.