Brie Larson joins Fast and Furious 10 cast in mystery role

The Fast and Furious family continues to grow. Now, an MCU star is living life a quarter mile at a time, with Brie Larson joining the cast of Fast and Furious 10, in a mystery role.

Vin Diesel, general custodian of the action movie franchise and lead actor, confirmed the news himself by posting a selfie with Larson on Instagram. “You see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to yourself ‘that’s Captain Marvel’,” Diesel says in the caption. “Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast 10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology.”

Indeed, Larson is no stranger to blockbuster cinema, playing Captain Marvel several times thus far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Fast and Furious is a different animal when it comes to all its wild stunts, yet grounded sense of worldbuilding and characters. None of Dom Toretto’s crew have superpowers, they’re just really good drivers.

Speculation has been rife about Larson’s role. The most hotly tipped is the long-lost sister of Paul Walker’s Brian O’Connor, bringing everything full circle.

Lost siblings has become a theme, with John Cena playing Jakob Toretto, Dom’s estranged brother, in Fast 9. Bringing in someone from the O’Connor family would help tie up every loose end for the whopper two-part conclusion.

Larson isn’t the only A-lister that’s set to be introduced, either. The DCEU‘s Jason Momoa has also joined, as another mystery Fast and Furious character. So many questions! We’ll keep you informed as we hear more.

Fast 10 is being directed by Justin Lin, and it’s currently in production for a release date of May 19, 2023. Check out the best thriller movies for more adrenaline-pumping fun.