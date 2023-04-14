What are the Evil Dead movies in order? The newest instalment in the Evil Dead franchise is hitting screens very soon. The movie will be the latest in the long, storied line of classics that brought together some truly horrific gore and spectacular over-the-top imagery which solidified the series’ legacy.

With the Evil Dead Rise release date fast approaching, you can read all about what we thought in our Evil Dead Rise review, but you may wish to tick off all the other films in the horror movie franchise before you head to the cinema.

So with that in mind, we’ve scoured the history of the body horror series to present to you the chronological order of the Evil Dead movies, perfect for getting you up to date before the newest venture. Here’s how to watch the Evil Dead movies in order.

The Evil Dead movies in order:

The Evil Dead

Evil Dead II

Army of Darkness

Evil Dead

Evil Dead Rise

The Evil Dead (1981)

The Evil Dead became one of the most notable horror movies of the ‘80s due to its creativity and sheer flare. Instead of striving for realism and pure darkness, The Evil Dead leaned more towards a campy comedy movie sensibility, which resulted in some truly bizarre moments that have stood the test of time. And the scrappy nature in which the film came about at the hands of its then-unknown creators Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell, and Rob Tapert, made it the darling of horror fans everywhere.

The premise is simple: five friends stay at a cabin in the woods, where they find a mysterious book that ends up releasing the wrath of possessive demons. While it’s a now-classic tale, the over-the-top practical horror and inventive approach at the time have made The Evil Dead an important part of horror history.

Evil Dead II (1987)

Evil Dead II is considered both a remake and a sequel to the original outing, which makes for an interesting take on the pre-existing story. In the sequel, Ash returns to the screen when he takes his girlfriend for a vacation in the woods, where he discovers audio recordings of an ancient book which summons…you guessed it…evil demons!

This movie saw a bigger budget and stronger backing than its original counterpart, partly due to the impact of the first. As sequels go, Evil Dead II can be considered a success, with praise being given for its offbeat humour and effective gore. Similarly to the first movie, this would go on to become a cult classic.

Army of Darkness (1992)

If the series wasn’t crazy enough for you, Army of Darkness is where things really start to go off the rails. This sequel takes the form of a time travel movie, and follows Ash as he becomes trapped in the Middle Ages where he must battle the undead in order to return to his own time.

We know. On paper, it sounds like a completely unreasonable direction for the movie series to take. Many fans didn’t take to this piece of the Evil Dead puzzle, and some even consider it to blame for having ruined the franchise. However, as time has gone on, many have grown to love the quirky sequel, dubbing it a cheesy gem.

Evil Dead (2013)

Like most famous horror franchises, The Evil Dead got the remake treatment in 2013. Though it wasn’t as successful as its predecessors (and received its fair share of flack), it’s worth watching nonetheless if you want to make sure you’ve checked all the boxes.

Repeat after us: a group of young friends head to a getaway deep in the woods, where they come upon the Book of the Dead and unknowingly summon evil spirits.

Evil Dead harkens back to some of the original film’s elements, such as the cabin in the woods setting and some recreations of iconic moments. But ultimately, the film lacked some of the heart and soul of the other movies (namely in its lack of protagonist Ash save for a brief post-credits scene) which is what ended up dragging it down.

Evil Dead Rise (2023)

The latest iteration of the Deadites comes in the form of Evil Dead Rise, the new movie in the series to be hitting the big screen this month. If you haven’t already read our review, then what are you waiting for? But all you really need to know is that this movie swaps the cabin in the woods for a shabby city apartment building, yet keeps all the delicious gore you could hope for.

This version also focuses on a small family who, after encountering an earthquake, stumble across the infamous Book of the Dead and bring a night of demon-infused terror upon themselves.

Penned and directed by Lee Cronin (and produced by Sam Raimi), Evil Dead Rise puts a modern spin on the classic franchise tropes, and acts as a homage to the series so far, while also successfully standing on its own accord.

Well, there you have it! If these films were enough to get you hooked, then you can also check out the TV series that ran between 2015 and 2018: Ash vs Evil Dead. The horror series was eventually cancelled, but it was enough to attract some decent ratings from both critics and fans alike.

