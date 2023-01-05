What is the book that we see in the Evil Dead Rise trailer? The Evil Dead Rise release date is on the horizon, and the first trailer has just dropped, and it looks as gruesome (and wildly entertaining) as the previous entries in the Sam Raimi horror movie series.

The trailer for the gruesome horror flick, which is now the fifth Evil Dead movie after two original sequels and a reboot, hints at new characters and the plot of the movie. It also shows that Evil Dead Rise looks to have jettisoned some of the increasingly comedic elements of the sequels to The Evil Dead. Army of Darkness, for example, is an outright comedy movie, first and foremost.

But that was in the past. Instead, Evil Dead Rise will be pure bone-chilling, hair-raising, spine-tingling horror. It will be bloody and dark and looks to have taken some inspiration from successful modern horror franchises like The Conjuring movies. And much of that horror stems from a particular book glimpsed in the Evil Dead Rise trailer. But what is the book in the Evil Dead Rise trailer?

What is the book in the Evil Dead Rise trailer?

The book in the Evil Dead Rise trailer is the infamous Necronomicon. The Necronomicon is also a central plot point in the Evil Dead series, where it has inherent magical properties and is linked to the presence of the demonic Deadites.

It’s no surprise to see it in the Evil Dead Rise trailer, then, but it has been given a makeover and now seems to sport a lovely set of fangs (reminiscent of the Harry Potter movies).

In case you didn’t know, the Necronomicon is a real-life book of horror stories written by the famous H. P. Lovecraft who was known for blending genres into horror and his creation of the Cthulu Mythos.

The Necronomicon is one of his most famous works and is a fictional grimoire which tells the tale of the Old Ones and teaches the audience their history, including how to summon them. Spooky.

