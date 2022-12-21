Will there be an Emily in Paris season 4? When Emily in Paris debuted on Netflix in 2020, it opened to some pretty sniffy reviews. It didn’t seem like Emily (Lily Collins) would even get to see the Eiffel Tower before her show was inevitably cancelled.

Well, I guess this proves critics know nothing, as the Netflix series was ridiculously popular, and it was quickly renewed for a second season. The TV series, which follows the trials and tribulations of an American who moves to Paris for work, is now in its third season and Emily’s as popular as ever.

The question is, though, whether we’ll get an Emily in Paris season 4. Well, we’ve flipped through our spoiler-filled Parisian guidebook to get to the bottom of this question.

Will there be an Emily In Paris season 4?

Yes, there will be an Emily in Paris season 4. The show was renewed for a fourth season in January 2022 at the same time they announced season 3. Collins announced the news on her Instagram.

“Woke up early to give you some very exciting news Emily In Paris is back for Season 3… and wait for it, Season 4!!!!! I can’t tell if Emily would love or hate this announcement outfit, but she’d be screaming either way,” she wrote. “Truly love you all; thanks so much for the incredible support. Seriously cannot wait for more. Merci Beaucoup!!”

So when will Emily in Paris season 4 be released? Well, we don’t know yet but judging by the previous seasons, it’ll probably be in December, so let’s say late 2023.

