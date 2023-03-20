Emily in Paris cast – meet the stars of hit Netflix series

Who’s in the Emily in Paris cast? Since 2020, Emily in Paris has become everyone’s guilty pleasure. The rom-com series, which streams exclusively to Netflix, follows Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), an ambitious marketing executive from the Midwest, to Paris to work for a French marketing firm.

Time and time again, the Netflix series has been a hit with viewers. When Emily in Paris season 3 was released, it not only amassed 117.6 million hours, but also entered the streaming service’s Top 10 in 93 different countries. Emily in Paris season 4 has already been confirmed, so as we wait for the next instalment of the TV series, here’s what you need to know about the Emily in Paris cast.

Who’s in the Emily in Paris cast?

Lily Collins

Lucien Laviscount

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Ashley Park

Lucas Bravo

Samuel Arnold

Bruno Gouery

Camille Razat

William Abadie



Lily Collins – Emily Cooper

The daughter of singer Phil Collins, Lily Collins proved that she’s much more than a nepo baby after starring in a string of rom-coms, including Stuck in Love and Love, Rosie. She also amassed critical acclaim for her role in drama movie To The Bone, but her role as Emily Cooper might be her most iconic yet.

Lucien Laviscount – Alfie

Laviscount got his start in school dramas like Grange Hill and Waterloo Road, but has since evolved to more adult roles in comedy series like Snatched and Scream Queens. Since appearing in season 2 of Emily in Paris, he’s become a household name.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu – Sylvie

Before playing Sylvie in Emily in Paris, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu had a long and prosperous film career in France — becoming primarily known for her roles in ‘80s movies like Les Possédés, Les Deux Fragonard, and La Révolution française. Her father, Philippe Leroy-Beaulieu, is also an acclaimed actor, appearing in over 150 movies since 1960.

Ashley Park – Mindy Chen

Mindy Chen’s musical talent is a huge storyline in Emily in Paris, but what you might not know is that Ashley Park, who plays Mindy, does all the singing herself. This is because she came to Emily in Paris as a seasoned Broadway star, playing roles in The King and I, Mean Girls, and Ratatoulie the Musical — a TikTok musical adaptation of the Disney movie.

Lucas Bravo – Gabriel

Model and actor Lucas Bravo got his big break in Emily in Paris with the 2022 TV series paving the way for him to star in several other feel-good movies, including Ticket to Paradise, The Honeymoon, and Mrs Harris Goes to Paris.

Samuel Arnold – Julien

Julien is very much the comic relief of Emily in Paris. As well as appearing in National Theatre productions like Antony and Cleopatra, actor Samuel Arnold also delivers his comedy to other shows, working as a voice actor on French animated series Pandemique.

Bruno Gouery – Luc

Before Emily in Paris, actor and writer Bruno Gouery was most famous for his role in UK show Doc Martin. He’s also been in A Bookshop in Paris, Losing It, and most recently, thriller series The White Lotus.

Camille Razat – Camille

Emily in Paris is Camille Razat’s second major TV role after leading 2015 French drama series, The Disappearance. She also appeared in French comedy movies Girls with Balls and Rock n’ Roll and 2021 thriller movie The Accusation, which premiered at Venice Film Festival.

William Abadie – Antoine Lambert

William Abadie is a familiar face from several of your favourite TV shows, including The OC, Gossip Girl, Sex and the City, and Ugly Betty. Naturally, with such a CV, he fitted in seamlessly with the Emily in Paris cast.

I don’t know about you, but j’adore the Emily in Paris cast! If you want to immerse yourself in more international entertainment, check out our guides to the best Korean movies and best anime series. Otherwise, if you want to know more about the people behind some of your favorite shows, please peruse our listicles about the Bridgerton cast, Virgin River cast, and You cast.