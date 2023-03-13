Shazam cast – meet the stars of the DC movie

Who is in the Shazam cast? Directed by David Sandberg, the comedic superhero movie was very different to some of the other films in the DC Extended Universe and beyond. As well as having a lighter, more feel-good tone, it was also a lot less dark and brooding than DC movies have come be known for.

But this shift in direction worked in the DC movie‘s favour, as it not only garnered a 90% critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes, but also paved the way for a sequel in the DCU. With the Shazam 2 release date feeling closer than ever, we’ve decided to take a look at the original cast for the comedy movie — so here’s what you need to know about the Shazam cast.

Who’s in the Shazam cast?

Zachary Levi – Shazam/Billy Batson

Starring as Shazam (Billy Batson’s superhero form) wasn’t Zachary Levi’s first superhero movie — he also appeared in two Thor movies, and outside of courting both Marvel and DC, he’s known for playing Chuck Bartowski in the TV series Chuck.

Asher Angel – Billy Batson

Angel started his career as a child actor in 2008 drama movie Jolene, before going on to a main role in Disney series Andi Mack. Outside appearing as Billy Batson in both Shazam movies, he also starred in teen movie Darby and the Dead.

Mark Strong – Dr. Thaddeus Sivana

As well as appearing in blockbusters like Stardust, Zero Dark Thirty, The Imitation Game and the Kingsman movies, Mark Strong has played DC villains multiple times. He played Thaal Sinestro in Green Lantern, and Dr. Thaddeus Sivana in Shazam.

Jack Dylan Grazer – Freddy Freeman

When he isn’t fighting bad guys alongside his on-screen foster brother, Jack Dylan Grazer is fighting evil clowns, as he played a young Eddie in 2017 horror movie It. Grazer also lent his voice to Disney movie Luca and stars in drama series We Are Who We Are.

Adam Brody – Freddy Freeman (superhero form)

Before he played a Shazamified Freddy, Adam Brody had a breakout role in The OC. He’s also appeared in movies like Mr and Mrs Smith, Jennifer’s Body, and Promising Young Woman.

Djimon Hounsou – Shazam

Hounsou played the OG wizard Shazam in the 2019 movie, and has also appeared in a host of other films including Furious 7, Gladiator, In America, Blood Diamond, and Steven Spielberg movie Amistad. He also reprised his role as Shazam in spin-off film, Black Adam.

