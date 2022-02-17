Loki director wants to make the new Netflix Bioshock movie

Streaming giant Netflix recently announced its plans to develop a Bioshock movie, in partnership with Take Two Interactive, the developer behind the horror game series. And, it may be early days, but the science fiction movie may have already found a director after Kate Herron, the director of the Loki TV series, officially declared her interest in the gig.

Netflix dropped the news on Twitter on the evening of February 15, 2022, and less than three hours later, Herron replied to the tweet to throw her hat in the ring. And, after the mammoth success of the MCU spin-off show, she’s probably got a very good chance of making the Bioshock director’s chair her own.

The videogame adaptation will see Netflix add to the already impressive roster of such projects on the streaming service, following in the footsteps of The Witcher, Arcane, and the upcoming animated series The Cuphead Show! Details on the Bioshock movie are sparse at the moment, but we do have a tantalising tagline to keep us going for now – “We all make choices, but in the end our choices make us.”

Of course, any plans for the Bioshock movie at Netflix are in the very early stages, with no talent attached either in front of or behind the camera, but Kate Herron would certainly be a fine choice in our eyes. Her work on Loki, in building the many worlds and timelines that will ultimately shape Marvel’s Phase 4, was very impressive.

*throws hat in ring* — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) February 15, 2022

Herron of course, is not returning for Loki season 2, after Kevin Feige claimed the director will be “going on to bigger and better things.” While it’s sad to know Herron won’t be behind the next season of the Disney Plus show, it does mean she has the time on her hands to tackle a big horror movie project in the near future.