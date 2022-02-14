How to watch The Cuphead Show! – can I stream the new animated series?

How can you watch The Cuphead Show? The beloved run-and-gun videogame Cuphead is getting its own animated series, and we can’t wait to see the adorable little guy brought to life on the small screen. The titular character, aptly named Cuphead due to fact his… well, his head is a cup, you get the picture.

Renowned for its surreal and subversive storyline, and nostalgic rubber hose art style akin to the early years of animation, the adventures of Cuphead and his brother Mugman have been a part of gamers’ lives since 2017, and now we get to see more chaos unfold as the beverage-holding brothers star in The Cuphead Show!

With the Cuphead game receiving high praise for its gameplay, and proving to be a commercial and critical success, it’s no surprise that someone threw more money at the creators and asked for a TV series. But how can you watch The Cuphead Show? Which streaming service do you need a subscription service for? And, most importantly, how long will you have to wait until you can see the little fella in action?

how can i watch the cuphead show?

The Cuphead Show! is a Netflix production, which means you’ll be able to watch the animated series exclusively on the streaming platform, if you have a subscription, of course.

With Netflix making the journey to Inkwell Isles, we see a continuation of the streaming giant’s drive to adapt videogame properties, after the mammoth success of shows like Arcane and The Witcher.

when can you watch the cuphead show?

All 12 episodes of The Cuphead Show! will be available at once on Netflix on February 18, 2022. With each episode rumoured to last around 12 minutes each, that means you can binge the whole thing in roughly two-and-a-half hours.

