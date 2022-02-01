Loki season 2 expected to start filming this summer

Loki season 2 is expected to start filming this summer. That’s right, the second instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s answer to Doctor Who might be gearing up to film at Pinewood in the UK. Now don’t go betting the milk money on this prediction. It’s not come from Disney or Marvel Studios.

Instead, some dedicated Marvel spoiler junkies have gone digging on the casting call website Backstage and found what appears to be a listing for Loki’s new TV series. According to the advert, Tom Hiddleston will return for the new run of episodes which will see the God of Mischief go on an adventure “across the Marvel multiverse.”

“The casting department is likely to be led again by Sarah Finn and Krista Husar, with Jacqueline Gallagher, Gregory Korn, and Lory Shaye,” it continues. “Shooting begins this summer at Pinewood.” The first season of Loki was filmed at Pinewood’s Atlanta studio, and it’s not immediately clear why they’d move filming to the UK. Maybe Hiddleston was homesick?

Marvel confirmed Loki would return during Loki season 1’s post-credit sting. We don’t know what the second season will be about specifically, but we imagine it’ll involve the Kang variant who’s taken over the TVA.

It’s difficult to imagine the sci-fi series without Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), so hopefully, she’ll escape the end of time and help Loki make mischief across all time and space.

Loki is part of Marvel’s Phase 4 and is available now on the streaming service Disney Plus.