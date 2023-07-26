Is Baki Hanma season 2 streaming? How to watch new anime series

Is Baki Hanma season 2 streaming? Netflix is becoming a terrific home for anime fans, and Baki Hanma is one of its most exciting series. We’re now set for a two-part second season, following where the characters go next

Baki Hanma is one of the most enjoyable anime series around for fans of martial arts storytelling. Based on the manga series Baki the Grappler, the series follows the titular fighter as he pursues different forms of training in an attempt to match his formidable father, squaring off against some of the best anime characters. It’s one of the best Netflix series from the streamer’s varied supply of anime.

Keep on reading for all of the information you need to find out how to watch Baki Hanma season 2 on Netflix, as well as its availability on more of the best streaming services. We always get excited about new anime, and we’ve had the Baki Hanma season 2 release date in our diary for a good while.

Where can I watch Baki Hanma season 2?

The first part of Baki Hanma season 2 is on Netflix now, with the second chunk of the series due to be released on Thursday August 24, 2023.

There are now 13 new episodes of one of the best anime series on Netflix available as part of the Pickle Wars Saga. The second part will be referred to as The Father VS Son Saga.

Is Baki Hanma season 2 streaming?

Baki Hanma season 2 is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

The first season isn’t currently on any other streaming service, so we’d say it’s unlikely that the second season will be available elsewhere either.

Is Baki Hanma season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix is Baki Hanma season 2’s exclusive home.

You’ll need to pay the Netflix price in order to watch the return of Baki Hanma, but there are plenty more series new on Netflix that you can watch as well.

Is Baki Hanma season 2 on Disney Plus?

You can’t watch Baki Hanma season 2 on Disney Plus, and we think it’s unlikely you’ll ever be able to. This is a Netflix production and Disney was not involved, so we don’t imagine it’ll show up on the House of Mouse’s streaming platform.

Is Baki Hanma season 2 on Prime Video?

No, Baki Hanma season 2 isn’t on Prime Video. Given the fact you can’t watch the first season on Prime, we don’t think Baki Hanma season 2 will be available on Amazon Prime.

Is Baki Hanma season 2 on Blu-ray?

Baki Hanma season 2 isn’t on Blu-ray yet, and we can’t imagine it will be soon. Netflix doesn’t always release its shows on physical media. You can, however, get hold of previous adaptations of the Baki the Grappler manga on disc.

You’ll no doubt be after more of the best TV series for anime fans and, fortunately for you, we can help you on that. Find out more about the Chainsaw Man season 2 release date, the Demon Slayer season 4 release date, and the One-Punch Man season 3 release date.

And if you’re a true fan of the best Netflix anime, find out about the incredible connection between Spider-Verse 2 and Demon Slayer and remind yourself what happened in the Demon Slayer season 3 ending.