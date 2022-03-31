One-Punch Man season 3 – everything we know about the anime series

When is One-Punch Man season 3 out? It’s been a few years since we last saw Saitama cream a monster with his signature single right hook, averting disaster in the anime series once again. the Elder Centipede didn’t know what hit it, leaving us all to wonder what’s next.

That’s a good question, because One-Punch Man has continued to expand and escalate around the remarkable abilities of its namesake protagonist. Will we ever get a villain that can take more than one of Saitama’s hits? Genos continues to grow more and more powerful, could he ever turn on his master? So many questions!

Based on the manga by Yusuke Murata, One-Punch Man was one of the hit animated series of the 2010s. So far, we’ve had two seasons of incredible threats to planet Earth, solved by Saitama delivering an intense knuckle sandwich, with some interpersonal strife thrown in for good measure. Is there another on the way? If there is, when can you watch it? You’ve come to the right place, because we have all the details you need.

One-Punch Man season 3 release date: when will One-Punch Man season 3 be released?

As of now, One-Punch Man season 3 does not have a confirmed release date, or even a release window for that matter. A third season was announced by the official Twitter account in late 2019, following season 2, but since then, we’ve heard nothing substantial.

Obviously, the global Covid-19 pandemic has caused some shifts in productions schedules, but also, some of the central creative forces are now busy with other work. Shingo Natsume, who directed the first two seasons, is working on another series, Yojohan Time Machine Blues. At the very least, we’ll need to wait until he has the time and energy for Saitama and co again.

By the same token, there’s also the question of what studio will make it. Animation moved from the legendary Madhouse, which produced Paprika and Death Note, among many other highly-celebrated shows and films, to the lesser-known JC Staff between seasons one and two. A subsequent drop in quality was widely remarked upon, and it’s unknown if JC Staff will stick with it or another team will be brought in.

One-Punch Man season 3 trailer: Is there a trailer for One-Punch Man season 3?

There hasn’t been any sort of teaser for One-Punch Man season 3, never mind a full trailer. Given how little we ultimately know, it’s impossible to speculate on when we might get a clip with any sort of accuracy.

That said, we haven’t been left totally scant of Saitama action. In September 2019, original manga artist Yusuke Murata released a short that he’d written, drawn, and animated himself. It’s not much, but it’s something!

One-Punch Man season 3 plot: what will One-Punch Man season 3 be about?

We don’t know exactly what One-Punch Man season 3 will cover, but thanks to the manga we can make an educated guess. At the end of season 2, Saitama successfully kills Elder Centipede, a Dragon-level member of the Monster Association. This created a natural end-point for the arc.

In the manga, the story moves on to Garou, an extremely adept hero hunter, and explores the Monster Association in greater detail. Essentially, everything builds to a war between heroes and monsters, with high-level antagonists like Royal Ripper, Evil Natural Water, and Fuhrer Ugly. Saitama and Genos continue to take something of a back seat, as the political landscape evolves around their escapades.

However, the only thing you can take for granted is more wild battles. Until Saitama throws a good right hook, that is.

One-Punch Man season 3 cast: Who will be in One-Punch Man season 3?

Naturally, Saitama and his protégé Genos will feature prominently in the next season of One-Punch Man. Besides those two, the show employs a rotating cast of heroes and villains that makes charting the full cast tough.

On the heroic side, expect to see the likes of Atomic Samurai, Child Emperor, Metal Knight, and Zombieman, among many others in the upper echelons of the organisation. For monsters, besides the above, it’s up in the air because most are already dead, thanks to Saitama.

Where will One Punch Man season 3 be available?

Going by previous seasons, the third season of One-Punch Man will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. The first season is on Netflix, but the second went to Crunchyroll, suggesting this will be the home from now on.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.