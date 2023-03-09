What’s up with the You season 4 part 2 ending? If you’ve managed to close your jaw, you’ll know that the second part of Netflix’s hit TV show is full of unexpected plot twists.

By the end of You season 4 part 1, we thought that we had a clear solution to questions like who is Joe’s stalker, what happened to Marienne, and who is the Eat the Rich killer. But of course, the latest iteration of the thriller series just went and turned everything on its head. While you’re recovering from the whiplash, here’s the You season 4 part 2 ending explained.

Does Joe die?

No, Joe doesn’t die in You season 4 part 2.

After battling with inner demons (no, literally — ‘Rhys Montrose’ is a manifestation of Joe’s dark side which takes over his consciousness whenever he does something bad) Joe tries to end his own life by jumping into the Thames. Miraculously — or not, depending on how you look at it— Joe survives. Kate visits him in hospital, and encourages him to give their romance another try. Bear in mind, she thinks he killed Love in self-defense, that he was forced by her father to kill Rhys, and has no idea about Marienne, or the fact that he’s actually the Eat the Rich killer.

Still, he’s convinced that being in a relationship will solve all his problems and now that Kate (kind of) knows the truth about him, they skip off into the sunset together and make a life together in New York.

Does Marienne die?

Marienne doesn’t die in You season 4 part 2. With the help of Nadia, she’s able to escape.

Poor Marienne became the latest person to experience Joe Goldberg and the Great Glass Elevator after it transpired that Joe didn’t just let her to back to France after all. He instead drugged her coffee, and had been holding her captive in an abandoned building opposite a takeaway place for the whole time.

Eventually, Nadia, who has become suspicious of her new professor, discovers Marienne, and the two construct a plan to help her escape. When Plan A, which involves Nadia killing Joe goes wrong, they resort to Plan B. This involves Marienne pretending to overdose on the pills Joe gave her earlier, and is successfully able to play dead thanks to a medication Nadia gave her that slows her heart rate down.

In a ‘suicide note,’ she begs Joe to leave her on a park bench and make it look like she overdosed so her daughter can get some closure — and since Joe is a nice guy, he obviously complies with this. After he scarpers, Nadia pops up and injects Marienne with steriods. So, she’s able to return to France and be with her daughter after successfully tricking Joe into thinking she’s dead.

Does Joe get away with it?

Annoyingly, Joe gets away with not just murdering Love, but also murdering Rhys, Tom, and the rest of the Eat the Rich victims.

Kate’s extreme wealth and access to legal help and spin doctors means that Joe is able to return to New York. He becomes something of a celebrity after papers eat up his narrative about how he managed to escape the murderous clutches of his abusive wife.

As for the pile of bodies he left in London, Joe is able kill two birds with one stone and frame Nadia as the Eat the Rich killer by stabbing her boyfriend to death and leaving her holding the bloodied knife. So, for the most part, all the skeletons in Joe’s closet seem to be safely hidden away — for now…

You can watch Part 2 of the Netflix series now on the streaming service.