So, wait, which Yellowstone series is Matthew McConaughey in?

After months of uncertainty, we recently learned Yellowstone season 5 part 2 will finally premiere next year. It was also confirmed there are two new Yellowstone spin-offs — 1944 and 2024 — on the way. But, like a Dutton with too much land, I’m feeling greedy, and I really want to know when we’re going to see Matthew McConaughey enter this cowboy kingdom.

It’s been common knowledge for a while now that McConaughey will join Yellowstone at some point in the future. Ultimately, he will be the big name to take Kevin Costner’s place as the poster boy of the franchise once Yellowstone season 5 part 2 is over. What we don’t know is where the actor will fit into the Yellowstone timeline.

The latest update from The Hollywood Reporter offered us light at the end of the tunnel for the main Dutton family saga. It also got us very excited about the two new spin-offs from the best TV series around. But, there was not a single mention of McConaughey in the report, so we’re going to have to rustle up some speculation for ourselves.

All good things must come to an end, and sadly, the main timeline of the Yellowstone story will be wrapped up next year. With one of the best drama series heading for the final curtain, there’s no way that McConaughey will be joining the central show. Plus, I can’t imagine him wanting to pick up the pieces after Costner’s exit – that would feel a little bit like a consolation prize for the Oscar-winning actor.

If I were to put money on it, I would pin 1944 as the one for McConaughey. He’s not averse to a period piece, and joining the Yellowstone cast for a project like this would mean he could have a clean break from the branches of the Dutton family tree.

Sure, there would probably need to be some reference to what comes before and after, but the responsibility for that largely falls at the feet of Yellowstone 1923 season 2. While the Dutton family name would likely be mentioned in 1944, it doesn’t have to be the crux of the story.

2024 could also work as a means to introduce McConaughey to the universe while allowing existing Yellowstone characters to appear, which should help fans transition from the main story to this new spin-off without too much whiplash. The only potential issue I can see with this is, setting a story in the present day means there is no clear end goal, and depending on McConaughey’s commitment to the Yellowstone franchise, he may not like the idea of an indefinite character arc.

One other concern I had after reading the news: where the hell is the Yellowstone 6666 release date? I know that the adventures of Jimmy Hurdstrom aren’t exactly the most nuanced or exciting, but his development from a two-bit criminal to a genuine cowboy has been a lot of fun to watch, and those good vibes need to continue.

I’m sure we’ll get an update on that one soon but don’t expect McConaughey’s name to be included. A star of his ilk will no doubt want to be the big name at the center of a Yellowstone project, and I doubt he would tag along on Jimmy’s journey as opposed to treading his own fresh path.

When he does eventually step foot into this world, I have a feeling McConaughey is going to absolutely smash it, regardless of what part of the timeline he finds himself in. Like Costner, McConaughey just has that aura about him that makes him so damn watchable, and that’s pretty much all any Yellowstone character needs to be a success.

There’s something special about this show, and its various off-shoots in that nothing outstanding even has to happen; it just has to look and sound cool, and McConaughey certainly has a knack for that. Speaking of the success of Yellowstone, here’s why I think Yellowstone is so brilliant even though it barely has a plot.

