We all hate this vile Yellowstone character, and even the actor agrees

The title of most hated Yellowstone character is a crowded field, given the Yellowstone rogues’ gallery of vile people. From those within the Dutton family tree to those aiming to bring the family down throughout one of the best TV series around today, the Yellowstone cast is packed with pretty awful folks.

However, one of them stands out. Jamie Dutton, as played by Wes Bentley, has distinguished himself as a particularly bad apple throughout the darkest moments of creator Taylor Sheridan’s best drama series. He has been violent towards his sister Beth and murdered a journalist back in season two, just to name a few of his crimes.

It’s fair to say that, even among the Duttons, slimy politician Jamie is a special case and he has become one of the most detested characters on the Yellowstone ranch. In fact, even Bentley struggles to get into the right headspace.

“I try not to judge my characters, but it’s been enough years that it’s hard not to at this point. It’s very hard to play him. And at the same time, I love it,” Bentley told The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite this, Bentley loves the acting challenge of playing Jamie and will be sad to see the back of the character when the show comes to an end.

He said: “I’m going to miss the challenge. Every single scene is literally the hardest scene I’ve ever had to do. Or it’s bringing in a new challenge. If the next thing is not the same challenge, I’m definitely going to miss it. I’m going to wrap it up or laminate it or something.

“It will always be there as one of the hardest things I’ve ever accomplished, or tried to accomplish, bringing out all the facets and nuances of this complicated character. So I will miss it, but I will also celebrate it being over.”

There’s certainly something exciting about the challenge of being bad, as the actors behind the best movie villains of all time will tell you. Bentley has joined their ranks with his chilling take on Jamie, the black sheep of the Dutton clan.

