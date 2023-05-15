Yellowstone star isn’t worried about Costner leaving for one reason

Wait, Kevin Costner is leaving Yellowstone? We’re only joking, of course — we know about this. In fact, the whole wide world probably knows about Costner-gate, as well as the fact that the long-running Western TV phenomenon will soon be coming to an end.

In fact, we not only can’t stop thinking about it, but when we have bouts of sleep paralysis in the night, it’s Taylor Sheridan we see standing over us, whispering various years into our ear that he plans to expand the Yellowstone timeline into.

But if that’s how we feel, we can only imagine the impact that the news had on the Yellowstone cast. The news of Kevin Costner‘s departure might have, understandably, raised some questions about their own future in Yellowstone season 5 part 2.

That said, there’s one cast member that seems pretty chilled about the whole ordeal, and that’s down to one thing, or rather, person, in particular.

“No matter which direction it goes, it’s gonna be incredible because [Yellowstone creator] Taylor Sheridan, I mean, he can do no wrong, in my opinion,” Lainey Wilson said [via Entertainment Tonight].

Wilson entered the Yellowstone universe late in the game, during the season five premiere. The real-life country singer star played Abby, who caught the attention of bunkhouse boy Ryan.

Despite all the production hiccups that have hit the airwaves in the past few weeks, Wilson seems confident that her character will be making a reappearance in the hit TV series.

“I have a really good feeling that if they do finish things in a way that, you know, they’re planning, I will be back in it,” she said. “We’ll see, they haven’t taken me to the train station yet.”

For all things Yellowstone, check out our guides to the 6666 release date, 1923 season 2 release date, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves release date. And if you’re devastated about the fact that Yellowstone is breaking up with you, then check out some of the best drama series of all time to distract yourself.