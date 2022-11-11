Welcome to Wrexham season 2 release date speculation, cast, and more

When is the Welcome to Wrexham season 2 release date? In case you didn’t know, superhero movie star Ryan Reynolds and his pal Rob McElhenney, the creator of the comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia bought a British football team called Wrexham AFC in 2020, and the resulting docuseries is one of the best TV series of 2022.

The show, called Welcome to Wrexham, is produced by FX and aired on the streaming service Disney Plus. It follows Reynolds and McElhenney from the point of taking over the football club, through various meetings with the players and fans of the club, and shows all the action on and off the pitch as Wrexham look to gain promotion to the next tier of English football.

We cannot wait for more, so when is the Welcome to Wrexham season 2 release date exactly? And what will happen in the next chapter of the story? We’ve got all the information you need.

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 release date speculation

The exact release date of Welcome to Wrexham season 2 is unknown at this moment in time, but Rob McElhenney has confirmed it will hit our screens in 2023.

The next instalment of Welcome to Wrexham will cover the period of the 2022/23 season, which is ongoing and will finish in May 2023. The first season of Welcome to Wrexham was released in August 2022, so logically, we can expect season 2 to drop in August 2023.

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 plot

Just like the first season, the Welcome to Wrexham season 2 plot will revolve around events on and off the field for Wrexham AFC in the 2022/23 football season.

Wrexham are currently playing in the fifth tier of the English football ladder, the National League. They’ve been there since 2008 and are desperate to get promoted to the next division. The season is still ongoing though, so we don’t know just yet whether manager Phil Parkinson and the players will achieve that goal.

It’s not all about the players on the pitch though. The first season of Welcome to Wrexham shines a spotlight on the community of Wrexham and wider issues surrounding the club and the people of the city. We expect season 2 to follow suit in that respect and showcase the human side of football.

That’s the beauty of the show. It’s very similar to Apple TV Plus series Ted Lasso in many ways, but Welcome to Wrexham is what football is all about – the people.

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 cast

Naturally, both Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will be back for Welcome to Wrexham season 2. They may be busy making Marvel movies and shows like Mythic Quest season 3, but the pair have their work cut out at Wrexham.

Humphrey Ker will be back too. He’s a good friend of Reynolds and McElhenney and is essentially their liaison in Wrexham, helping to run the club as Executive Director. We will also see Phil Parkinson running the team once again. He may have failed to get Wrexham promoted last season, but he kept his job (for now).

And of course, the team of players will feature heavily. So expect to see the likes of ‘super’ Paul Mullin, Ollie Palmer, and Jordan Davies on the pitch and behind the scenes once again.

That’s all we know about the Welcome to Wrexham season 2 release date for now, but we’ll be keeping an ear out for any insider info from the team talks at the Racecourse Ground. Until then, why not check out our guide to the Deadpool 3 release date for more Ryan Reynolds, or find out why it’s so hard to make a good football movie.